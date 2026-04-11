Jalen Duren Appears To Tell Pistons HC J.B. Bickerstaff Not To Shake Hands With Hornets As Rivalry Intensifies

An all-out brawl had broken out the last time the Pistons played the Hornets.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons swept the season series against the Charlotte Hornets with a 118-100 win at Spectrum Center on Friday. Tempers have flared when these teams have met this season, and that was the case here as well. A real rivalry is developing, and Pistons star Jalen Duren sure doesn’t seem to have much love for these Hornets.

Duren appeared to tell Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff not to shake hands with the Hornets as time was winding down.

It doesn’t look like Bickerstaff initially wanted to listen to Duren, but then waved to the Hornets bench and walked away. Hopefully, we’ll get a playoff series between these teams, as that would be must-watch television.

Of course, the bad blood here originates from the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 9. A massive brawl broke out that night, with Duren at the center of it. He and Hornets center Moussa Diabate got in each other’s faces after a foul, and all hell broke loose after that.

Duren put his hand on Diabate’s face, which incensed the Frenchman. He looked to punch the Pistons center on multiple occasions and had to be held back. Miles Bridges and Duren then threw punches at each other, after which Isaiah Stewart got involved. Stewart and Bridges would get into a wrestling match before security finally got control of the situation.

As you might expect, all four men were ejected. Stewart was later suspended for seven games by the NBA, while Diabate and Bridges were suspended for four. Duren received the lightest punishment, getting a two-game suspension.

We now get to Friday’s game, and Duren surprisingly ended up playing peacemaker. Duncan Robinson and Brandon Miller got into a shoving match in the first quarter, and the one-time All-Star got in between them.

Robinson and Miller were slapped with technical fouls, but no one was ejected. That was the right call, too.

The Pistons and Hornets would go on to trade blows for much of the night, as we got 11 lead changes. An electric finish appeared to be on the cards, but the visitors dominated in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons won the quarter 25-10 as they put the clamps on that high-flying Hornets offense. It was an impressive defensive display, and it earned them their second straight win.

Duren would finish with 20 points (8-11 FG), nine rebounds, and four assists on the night. The 22-year-old helped the Pistons improve to 59-22, and they will be the third team to get to 60 wins if they win their final regular-season game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

As for the Hornets, they dropped to 43-38 and are ninth in the East. They will be in the play-in tournament and could well end up facing the top-seeded Pistons in the first round.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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