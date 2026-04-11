5 Things We Learned After Lakers Blow Out Suns Without Doncic And Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers survived without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but they also dominated. In a 101-73 dismantling of the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers controlled 96% of the game and built a lead that ballooned to 29 points.

It was a wire-to-wire beatdown fueled by defense, discipline, and a veteran superstar who still knows how to run the show. LeBron’s dominance proved to be the driving factor, and here are the five things we learned.

1. LeBron James Takes Over

LeBron James delivered a commanding performance with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 12 assists on 10-16 shooting, stepping into full control with the Lakers shorthanded. He dictated pace, created high-quality looks, and made sure the offense never stalled.

What stood out most was his efficiency and composure. LeBron got to the line nine times (6-9 FT) and committed just two turnovers while orchestrating a team that finished with 27 assists. His +27 plus/minus tells the story – when he was on the floor, the game was completely out of reach for Phoenix.

2. Defense Completely Smothers Phoenix

The Lakers turned this into a defensive clinic, holding the Suns to just 26-77 shooting (34%) and an abysmal 7-40 from three (17%). Every possession felt contested, rushed, or outright disrupted.

It starts with activity – Los Angeles racked up 17 steals compared to Phoenix’s 8, constantly jumping passing lanes and forcing mistakes. Luke Kennard had 3 steals, LeBron James added 4, and multiple players contributed to a swarming effort that forced 23 turnovers and led to just 8 points allowed off their own giveaways.

3. Turnovers And Transition Decide The Game

This game flipped in transition, where the Lakers dominated 19-3 in fast-break points. Those opportunities were created directly from Phoenix’s 23 turnovers, which Los Angeles turned into easy offense all night.

On the flip side, the Lakers protected the ball, committing just 11 turnovers. That +12 turnover margin translated into a massive efficiency gap -Phoenix actually grabbed more rebounds (47-35) and 18 offensive boards, but it didn’t matter because they kept giving possessions away.

4. Balanced Scoring Without Key Stars

Even without two major offensive weapons, the Lakers got production across the board. Luke Kennard scored 19 points on 6-12 shooting and a perfect 5-5 from the line, while Rui Hachimura added 13 points on efficient 4-8 shooting.

The contributions didn’t stop there. Deandre Ayton chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds, and role players like Marcus Smart (6 points, 7 assists) helped keep the offense organized. The Lakers shot 51% from the field and 40% from three – not explosive, but extremely controlled and efficient.

5. Suns’ Offense Completely Falls Apart

There’s no way around it; the Suns’ offense was non-functional. They shot 34% overall, 17% from deep, and managed just 17 assists on 26 made field goals. Even worse, they committed 23 turnovers, which erased any chance of building rhythm.

Dillon Brooks led the starters with 12 points but shot just 5-14, while several players struggled badly, including a combined 2-18 shooting from key rotation pieces. Phoenix’s inability to capitalize on second chances (18 offensive rebounds) summed up the night; they had opportunities, but no execution.