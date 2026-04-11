Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Dominates In Blowout Win Over Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs improved to 62-19 in this 2025-26 season following a 139-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on Friday. The Spurs had actually looked set to be in a dogfight here, as they had blown a double-digit lead in the first half.

The Mavericks briefly went ahead in the second quarter and then in the third, but it was all Spurs after that. They won the third quarter 40-28 to take a 108-93 lead into the fourth quarter. The Spurs then keep the Mavericks at arm’s length to record their third straight win and sweep the season series 4-0. Here’s a look at who helped the hosts come away with yet another victory.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 40 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 14-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 10-11 FT, 26 MIN

Victor Wembanyama had 40 points in his season-opener against the Mavericks, and he matched that tally in what might have been his last game of this regular season. Wembanyama was listed as questionable for this game due to a left rib contusion, but he looked just fine on the court.

Wembanyama had 24 points in the first half and proved to be too much to handle for the Mavericks. He has now played 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards and honors, and will win DPOY.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 1 REB, 10 AST, 2 TOV, 7-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

De’Aaron Fox went scoreless in the first quarter, but then exploded after the break. Fox had 14 points in the third quarter to help the Spurs get the upper hand in this contest. He also had his first game with double-digit assists in over a month and now has eight double-doubles on the season.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT, 26 MIN

Dylan Harper got to start again in Stephon Castle’s absence and had another fine showing. Harper did a bit of everything here for the Spurs. His shots weren’t falling at first, as he started 1-4 from the field, but he followed that up by going 3-5 the rest of the way.

Harper did struggle a bit when guarding Cooper Flagg, who had 33 points, but then again, so has almost everyone who has gone up against him lately.

Harrison Barnes: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 28 MIN

Harrison Barnes came to life in the fourth quarter here as he scored eight points in the period. Barnes drilled two threes in the fourth and has now shot 43.2% from three since the All-Star break. The Spurs are going to need him out there in the playoffs with all his experience, and it’s key that he keeps knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 6-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Keldon Johnson believes he should win Sixth Man of the Year, and while that’s not looking likely, he continues to impress. Johnson had success attacking the rim here and got to the line a few times. He also crashed the glass and hauled in a couple of offensive rebounds.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT, 27 MIN

Julian Champagnie looked set to record his first double-double in nearly three months after finishing the first quarter with five rebounds. Champagnie didn’t do much on the glass after that, but did contribute in so many other areas.

Carter Bryant: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-5 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 25 MIN

This is now back-to-back games where Carter Bryant has impressed offensively. Bryant had 17 points against the Portland Trail Blazers last time out and nearly went perfect from the field here against the Mavericks. It’s unlikely this hot stretch from three lasts, but if it does, then he’s just going to be another major headache to deal with for teams.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 18 MIN

Luke Kornet was troubled by a wrist issue here, and head coach Mitch Johnson made the right call by taking him out of the game with 5:38 left in the fourth. Kornet didn’t do much offensively, but was active on the glass.

Devin Vassell: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 27 MIN

Devin Vassell wasn’t much of a factor offensively here either, but you can chalk that down to so many others having it going. Vassell also had the thankless task of guarding Flagg after he torched Harper, and didn’t fare much better.