Lakers Lose NBA Draft Tiebreaker Coin Flip To Knicks; Full List Revealed

The Lakers are currently focused on the postseason, but they also now have an update on what to expect going into the offseason while preparing for their future.

The NBA conducted tiebreaker coin flips today for 12 teams (six tosses) with identical regular-season records to confirm the order and odds of the teams for the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft in June, including those falling outside the lottery zone.

This is the full list of the six coin flips that decided the 2026 NBA Draft order.

1. New York Knicks (53-29) won the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Lakers for the 24th and 25th pick in the draft, respectively.

2. Houston Rockets (52-30) won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 22nd and 23rd picks, both of which are conveyed to other teams.

3. Toronto Raptors (46-36) won the tiebreaker over the Atlanta Hawks for the 19th and 20th pick. The Hawks’ pick is conveyed to the Spurs.

4. Phoenix Suns (45-37) won the tiebreaker over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic for the 16th, 17th, and 18th picks in the draft, all of which are conveyed to other teams.

5. New Orleans Pelicans (26-56) won the tiebreaker over the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh-highest odds at getting the first overall pick.

6. Utah Jazz (22-60) won the tiebreaker over the Sacramento Kings, but both teams still have an equal chance of drafting the first overall pick.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 10 to finalize the order of the first 14 picks. Following this, the first round will be conducted on June 23, followed by the second round on June 24.

As a result of these tiebreaker coin flips, here’s the list of the teams in the lottery and their probability to get the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

1. Washington Wizards: 14.0%

2. Indiana Pacers: 14.0%

3. Brooklyn Nets: 14.0%

4. Utah Jazz: 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings: 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies: 9.0%

7. New Orleans Pelicans: 6.8% (pick to be conveyed to the Hawks or the Bucks)

8. Dallas Mavericks: 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls: 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks: 3.0% (pick may be conveyed to the Hawks via the Pelicans)

11. Golden State Warriors: 2.0%

12. Los Angeles Clippers: 1.5% (pick to be conveyed to the Thunder)

13. Miami Heat: 1.0%

14. Charlotte Hornets: 0.5%

Several teams, especially those that did not make it to the postseason, were eagerly awaiting this tiebreaker decision. The Jazz have essentially ensured that their selection does not fall below the eighth pick in the draft, thus avoiding it from getting conveyed to the Thunder.

Similarly, even the Wizards avoided letting their first-round pick get conveyed to the Knicks by securing one of the top eight picks in the draft, which is essentially guaranteed at this point.

For the second round, the tiebreaker orders will be reversed from what happened in the first round. For example, if the Kings get a higher pick in the lottery, then the Jazz’s second-round pick will automatically move to a more favorable position (34th pick in this case). But if the Jazz gets a higher pick, the Kings get the 34th pick.

The final order of the draft will be confirmed after the league conducts the lottery on May 10.