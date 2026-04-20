Lakers Lose NBA Draft Tiebreaker Coin Flip To Knicks; Full List Revealed

The Lakers and five other teams lose NBA Draft coin flip: full list of tiebreaker decisions and lottery odds have been revealed.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson (11) and Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson (11) and Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers are currently focused on the postseason, but they also now have an update on what to expect going into the offseason while preparing for their future.

The NBA conducted tiebreaker coin flips today for 12 teams (six tosses) with identical regular-season records to confirm the order and odds of the teams for the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft in June, including those falling outside the lottery zone.

This is the full list of the six coin flips that decided the 2026 NBA Draft order.

1. New York Knicks (53-29) won the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Lakers for the 24th and 25th pick in the draft, respectively.

2. Houston Rockets (52-30) won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 22nd and 23rd picks, both of which are conveyed to other teams.

3. Toronto Raptors (46-36) won the tiebreaker over the Atlanta Hawks for the 19th and 20th pick. The Hawks’ pick is conveyed to the Spurs.

4. Phoenix Suns (45-37) won the tiebreaker over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic for the 16th, 17th, and 18th picks in the draft, all of which are conveyed to other teams.

5. New Orleans Pelicans (26-56) won the tiebreaker over the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh-highest odds at getting the first overall pick.

6. Utah Jazz (22-60) won the tiebreaker over the Sacramento Kings, but both teams still have an equal chance of drafting the first overall pick.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 10 to finalize the order of the first 14 picks. Following this, the first round will be conducted on June 23, followed by the second round on June 24.

As a result of these tiebreaker coin flips, here’s the list of the teams in the lottery and their probability to get the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

1. Washington Wizards: 14.0%

2. Indiana Pacers: 14.0%

3. Brooklyn Nets: 14.0%

4. Utah Jazz: 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings: 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies: 9.0%

7. New Orleans Pelicans: 6.8% (pick to be conveyed to the Hawks or the Bucks)

8. Dallas Mavericks: 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls: 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks: 3.0% (pick may be conveyed to the Hawks via the Pelicans)

11. Golden State Warriors: 2.0%

12. Los Angeles Clippers: 1.5% (pick to be conveyed to the Thunder)

13. Miami Heat: 1.0%

14. Charlotte Hornets: 0.5%

Several teams, especially those that did not make it to the postseason, were eagerly awaiting this tiebreaker decision. The Jazz have essentially ensured that their selection does not fall below the eighth pick in the draft, thus avoiding it from getting conveyed to the Thunder.

Similarly, even the Wizards avoided letting their first-round pick get conveyed to the Knicks by securing one of the top eight picks in the draft, which is essentially guaranteed at this point.

For the second round, the tiebreaker orders will be reversed from what happened in the first round. For example, if the Kings get a higher pick in the lottery, then the Jazz’s second-round pick will automatically move to a more favorable position (34th pick in this case). But if the Jazz gets a higher pick, the Kings get the 34th pick.

The final order of the draft will be confirmed after the league conducts the lottery on May 10.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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