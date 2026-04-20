76ers Injury Update: Joel Embiid Resumes Physical Activity Following Appendectomy

A promising update on Joel Embiid could help the 76ers keep their playoff aspirations alive against the Celtics.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
6ers center Joel Embiid looks on during the third quarter against the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a strong turnaround in the 2025-26 season compared to the previous campaign, asserting themselves as a playoff team after securing the seventh seed in the East. Although they were recently struck by misfortune due to Joel Embiid‘s sudden bout of appendicitis, the 76ers have received some positive news.

According to the latest reports, Joel Embiid has resumed physical activity, beginning with strength and conditioning drills following his appendectomy. While there was a general expectation that Embiid would be unavailable for the first round of the playoffs, this could potentially help the 76ers keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Currently, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a slightly vulnerable position after suffering a 123-91 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1. While losing the first game on the road to one of the best teams in the league doesn’t come as a shock, the nature of the loss may raise concerns for Philadelphia moving forward.

Still, should Joel Embiid’s recovery trend in the right direction, reports indicate that the superstar big man could return in time for the end of the seven-game series against the Celtics. Although this is promising, it inherently implies that the 76ers must find a way to win three games without their starting center to keep their postseason run going.

Needless to say, this will be a daunting task.

 

The 76ers Need Joel Embiid Back In The Lineup

The 76ers (45-37) drew a tough matchup in the first round, going up against the second-seeded Boston Celtics (56-26). With Embiid sidelined, the 76ers looked to their young backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe to take over the scoring load in Game 1 of the matchup.

Despite Maxey’s best efforts, the Celtics’ defensive pressure was too much to bear alone, as he was restricted to just 21 points and eight assists on 8-20 shooting from the field. With Maxey’s offense limited, the 76ers suffered a blowout loss.

Barring Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the 76ers’ most reliable offensive players are Paul George and VJ Edgecombe. However, considering George’s fluctuations in performance and Edgecombe’s relative inexperience, Philadelphia appears to lack consistent scoring production at the top, forcing the team to demand more from its bench.

While Game 1 may still be considered an outlier to some extent, especially since players like Quentin Grimes failed to notch double-digit scoring, it is evident that the 76ers will need Joel Embiid back in the lineup.

Although Embiid only appeared in 38 games this season, he has been largely impactful for Philadelphia. With averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range, the 32-year-old helped the 76ers post a 24-14 record when available.

There is some room to debate that beating the Celtics, even with Embiid, may be too much for the 76ers. But considering how unpredictable the postseason can be, Philadelphia may still have reason to be hopeful.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Wins NBA’s First Unanimous Defensive Player Of The Year; Youngest To Ever Do So
Next Article Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson (11) and Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Lakers Lose NBA Draft Tiebreaker Coin Flip To Knicks; Full List Revealed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like