76ers Stifle Magic In Play-In Matchup To Advance Series Against Celtics; 5 Key Takeaways

The Philadelphia 76ers punched their ticket forward with a composed 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic, leaning on defense, shot-making, and timely execution to control the game from start to finish. Philadelphia led for 82% of the night and built a lead as large as 12, never really allowing Orlando to find sustained rhythm offensively.

While Desmond Bane did everything he could to keep the Magic alive with a game-high 34 points, the Sixers countered with balance, defensive pressure, and a big night from Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia’s edge in three-point shooting (12-35 vs. 7-27) and rim protection (9 blocks) ultimately told the story in a game that felt more lopsided than the final score suggests.

1. Tyrese Maxey Set The Tone Early And Never Let Up

Maxey was the engine behind everything Philadelphia did offensively, finishing with 31 points on 11-25 shooting, along with 6 assists and consistent pressure on Orlando’s defense. He attacked gaps, got downhill, and forced the Magic into tough rotations all night.

Even when his jumper wasn’t falling at an elite clip (3-9 from three), Maxey controlled the tempo. He got to the line (6-8 FT) and made sure the offense didn’t stagnate. In a game where both teams struggled with efficiency at times, having a guard who could consistently create advantages was the difference.

2. Philadelphia’s Defense Completely Disrupted Orlando

This game flipped on the defensive end, where the Sixers turned Orlando into a disjointed, inefficient offense. The Magic shot just 41% from the field and 26% from three, and outside of Bane, there was little consistency.

Philadelphia’s 9 blocks and 8 steals highlight just how active they were defensively. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond combined for 6 blocks, protecting the rim and deterring drives. Orlando’s primary creators, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, combined to shoot just 8-31 from the field, a testament to how well the Sixers contained penetration and contested everything.

3. Desmond Bane’s Explosion Wasn’t Enough

Bane delivered a sensational performance with 34 points on 10-16 shooting, including 4-6 from three and 10-11 at the line. He was easily the most efficient scorer on the floor and kept Orlando within striking distance for most of the game.

But the lack of support doomed the Magic. Banchero struggled to a 7-22 night with 6 turnovers, while Franz Wagner added just 12 points. Orlando finished with only 19 assists and had stretches where the offense devolved into isolation-heavy possessions, allowing Philadelphia to stay in control.

4. The Sixers’ Supporting Cast Delivered Winning Plays

While Maxey led the charge, Philadelphia’s supporting pieces were just as important. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points on 6-12 shooting, knocking down 5 threes, while VJ Edgecombe stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Andre Drummond provided a massive interior presence off the bench with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals, anchoring the second unit. Even Paul George, despite a modest 16 points on 6-16 shooting, contributed 5 assists and strong defense, finishing with a +16 plus-minus.

5. Three-Point Shooting And Efficiency Made The Difference

While both teams struggled with their shooting, Philadelphia was more effective. The 76ers shot 34.3% (12 makes) on three-pointers, compared to the Magic’s 25.9% (7 makes), giving Philadelphia a 15-point advantage from 3-point range.

The 76ers also won the game in their ability to protect the ball, turning the ball over only 12 times compared to the Magic’s 15. This was also a game in which the 76ers shot a fabulous 84.0% from the charity stripe compared to the Magic’s poor free-throw shooting, which contributed to the 76ers being able to score off of opportunities.