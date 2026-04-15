Paolo Banchero Addresses Frustrating Shooting Slump And Hornets Matchup After Loss To 76ers

Paolo Banchero makes his feelings known on his shooting slump and what he needs to do to fix it going into the play-in elimination game against the Hornets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic lost their qualifying game 97-109 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament. Paolo Banchero had an inefficient night where he struggled to score and visibly hesitated to shoot some open looks late in the game.

He finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 7-22 from the field (31.8 FG%) and did not make a single one of his five three-point shot attempts. Banchero also had six turnovers and a -17 net rating (+/-) for the game.

Clearly, this was a night to forget for Banchero, who also struggled similarly with a shooting slump in the Magic’s regular season finale against the Celtics. Following consecutive games where he shot poorly from the field, Banchero was asked during the postgame press conference about what he plans to do to bounce back from this slump.

“I think just to continue to try and make quick decisions and not hesitate. I think I had some looks at the start of the second half that I didn’t shoot, and when you do that, I think the basketball gods are not going to reward you. I had a couple of other shots that looked good, but didn’t go in, so it was a frustrating night for sure for me.”

“And coming in Friday, you’ve got to come in with a clear mind and go do what you’ve got to do to win the game. At the end of the day, I’ve been through slumps before, so you’ve just got to respond in a way that results in a win,” concluded Banchero.

 

The Magic are now set to face the Hornets on Friday, April 17, for the elimination game to decide which of the teams faces the Pistons as the eighth seed in the East. The Hornets dominated their regular season series against the Magic (3-1), and Banchero is fully aware of the upsurging form they are in.

He previewed the upcoming matchup against the Hornets with a simple message for his teammates.

“They’ve been playing really well. They even kicked our a– this year. So we’ve got to be ready, I’ve got to be ready. And we’ve got to be locked in from the jump,” Banchero said.

“I thought we played hard tonight, but it wasn’t enough. So it’ll take even more of an effort, and it’s going to take me playing better for us to get the win. It’s definitely a big game on Friday.”

With LaMelo Ball cleared to play against the Magic, the matchup between the two star players’ teams will be must-see TV. Considering the reported locker room tensions with the Magic, I do not anticipate things getting much better going into Friday. Only a miracle performance can save the Magic’s season from this point.

Will Banchero step up on Friday and lead the Magic to their third consecutive playoff appearance in three seasons? Or will LaMelo Ball and the Hornets go to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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