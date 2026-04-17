Spurs vs. Trail Blazers First-Round Preview: Full Analysis, Key Factors, And Series Prediction

The series opens on Sunday, April 19, at 9:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs finished 62-20 and earned the No. 2 seed in the West. The Trail Blazers got the No. 7 seed after finishing 42-40 and coming through the play-in. The Spurs went 32-8 at home, while the Trail Blazers were 18-23 on the road.

The Spurs took the season series 2-1. They won 115-102 on November 26 and 112-101 on April 8. The Trail Blazers took the middle game, 115-110, on January 3. The key detail is that Victor Wembanyama did not play in any of those three matchups, and Stephon Castle also missed the April 8 win.

The Spurs come into the series off a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets in the regular-season finale, but the No. 2 seed was already locked up. Before that, they beat the Mavericks 139-120 behind 40 points and 13 rebounds from Wembanyama. The Trail Blazers got here by beating the Suns 114-110 in the 7-8 play-in game, with Deni Avdija exploding for 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds.

The Spurs still bring the best player in the series. Wembanyama finished the regular season with 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and a league-high 3.1 blocks. De’Aaron Fox added 18.5 points and 6.2 assists.

For the Trail Blazers, Avdija put up 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, while Jrue Holiday gave them 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.

Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Luke Kornet are game-time decisions for Game 1. Damian Lillard is out for the season.

Spurs Analysis For The Series

The first thing to know about the Spurs is that this is not a fake No. 2 seed. The numbers are real. They finished with a 119.6 offensive rating, a 111.3 defensive rating, and a plus-8.3 net rating. That put them near the top of the league on both ends. Over a full season, that is contender-level balance, not just a good story around a young star.

Wembanyama is the center of all of it. The Spurs were extremely good with him on the floor: 120.5 points scored per 100 possessions, 103.6 allowed, and a plus-17 net rating. That is dominant and the reason he’s considered an MVP candidate. The Trail Blazers did not see him once in the regular-season series. So the 2-1 head-to-head result is useful, but it is incomplete. The Spurs are bringing the most elite version of themselves into this matchup.

The second big edge is how the Spurs can attack from more than one spot. Wembanyama is the headliner, but Fox gives them another downhill creator, and Castle gives them size and playmaking in the backcourt. Castle finished the season with 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, which is a huge line for a second-year guard in a winning team context. When the Spurs are at their best, they are not just throwing the ball to Wembanyama and hoping for the best. They have multiple players who can get into the paint, force help, and make the next read.

The glass could decide a lot of this series, and that is where the Spurs have a real argument. The Trail Blazers got 16% of their points from second chances this season, the highest share in the league. They ranked fourth in offensive rebound percentage and third in second-chance points per 100 possessions. But the Spurs led the league in defensive rebound percentage at 72.4%, and Wembanyama posted the highest individual defensive rebound percentage among qualified players. That is one of the biggest threats to the lower seed.

There is still one real concern for the Spurs, and it is not talent. It is experience. Castle, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper, Julian Champagnie, and Carter Bryant have never played in the playoffs. Fox and Harrison Barnes have seen these moments before, but a lot of the rotation has not. The Trail Blazers have enough veterans to make this series physical and uncomfortable, especially if one game gets tight late. The Spurs should be better. They still have to prove they can handle the pressure.

The Spurs’ path is tricky. They must keep the Trail Blazers to one shot as often as possible. Make them score on first actions. Let Wembanyama control the middle of the floor on both ends. Then trust Fox and Castle to settle the offense when the game slows down. If the Spurs win the rebounding fight the way their season profile says they should, the series starts leaning hard in their direction.

Trail Blazers Analysis For The Series

The Trail Blazers come in with real momentum, and that is the first thing that keeps this from feeling like a routine 2-7 series. They beat the Suns 114-110 in the play-in, and they did it by closing better than the other team. Avdija had the best game of his career, Jrue Holiday gave them 21 points, and the group finished the last stretch with much more poise. In a first-round matchup against a younger core, that kind of success carries.

Avdija is the reason this series has some bite. He went from a good player to a real offensive engine this season, finishing with 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He is not just a scorer now. He handles, passes, gets downhill, and can carry a possession when the first action dies. If the Trail Blazers are going to stress the Spurs, it starts with Avdija forcing help and making the Spurs’ young defenders make second and third decisions.

The second big Trail Blazers advantage is on the offensive glass. This team has lived on second chances all year. No team got a bigger share of its scoring from second chances, and the Trail Blazers ranked near the top of the league in both offensive rebound percentage and second-chance points. Donovan Clingan is a big part of that. He gave them 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, and he can change a game just by keeping possessions alive. If the Trail Blazers steal extra shots, they can keep games close even if the first-shot offense is shaky.

That first-shot offense is the problem, though. Only two teams were less efficient on initial offense before an offensive rebound. That is a bad sign in this matchup because the Spurs are one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the league. If the Trail Blazers do not get those extra possessions, then they have to beat a top-tier defense straight up in the half-court much more often, and that is a much tougher way to live over seven games.

The full-season numbers also show the gap. The Trail Blazers finished with a 114.4 offensive rating, a 114.7 defensive rating, and a minus-0.3 net rating. That is the profile of a solid playoff team, not a favorite in this spot. They can absolutely win a game or two if they control the glass, and Avdija is great. But the broader numbers say they were much less stable than the Spurs on both ends.

So the Trail Blazers’ formula is clear. They need Avdija to keep playing at a star level. They need Holiday to settle the offense and bring some control to the guard spots. They need Clingan and the frontcourt to win enough second-chance battles to make the Spurs feel every possession. And they need to make the Spurs’ young rotation feel the pressure of a first playoff series. If the games stay messy and physical, the Trail Blazers can stretch this. If the Spurs control the glass, the margin gets much smaller.

Key Factors

Stephon Castle is a huge one for the Spurs because he gives them something the Trail Blazers have to respect right away. He finished the season with 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, and those numbers show how much on-ball responsibility he already has. In this series, Castle’s job is not just to score. He has to keep the offense moving when Fox sits, attack the paint hard enough to pull help away from Wembanyama, and stay solid enough defensively to avoid giving the Trail Blazers easy guard play. If Castle looks calm and sharp, the Spurs get much harder to pressure.

Harrison Barnes is another important one, even if his role is quieter. He gave the Spurs 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.0% from three. That matters in this series because the Trail Blazers are going to spend a lot of energy on Wembanyama, Fox, and the paint. Barnes has to punish the weak-side help, keep the floor spaced, and give the Spurs steady veteran minutes when the young guys hit rough stretches. He is also one of the few Spurs who has seen a lot of playoff basketball. In a first-round series, that can show up at the right time.

Donovan Clingan is a real swing player for the Trail Blazers because he is tied directly to the one area where they can stress the Spurs most. He finished with 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, and his work on the glass feeds the second-chance identity of the whole team. The Trail Blazers do not need Clingan to outplay Wembanyama as a scorer. They need him to stay physical, carve out rebounding position, and keep the Spurs from owning the paint. If Clingan wins enough of those minutes, the series can stay competitive.

Scoot Henderson is another one because the Trail Blazers need more than Avdija and Holiday to create offense. He finished the season with 14.2 points and 3.7 assists in 30 games. The raw numbers are not huge, but his role in this series is pretty clear. He has to bring pace, get downhill, and give the Trail Blazers another guard who can put pressure on the Spurs’ creators with his persistent defense. If he is effective getting into the lane, that can take some of the pressure off Avdija and help the Trail Blazers avoid too many empty half-court trips.

Prediction

The Trail Blazers are good enough to make parts of this series uncomfortable. Avdija is playing the best basketball of his career. They just won a high-pressure play-in game. They rebound well enough to steal extra possessions and keep games close. But the full picture still points strongly toward the Spurs. They were much better all season. They have the best player in the matchup, and the specific area the Trail Blazers lean on most runs right into one of the Spurs’ biggest strengths, defensive rebounding. All three regular-season meetings also came without Wembanyama, which makes the earlier matchup data less useful than usual.

I think the Trail Blazers steal one because Avdija is good enough to win a game, and their veterans can make one of the middle games ugly. Over a full series, though, the Spurs have more answers on both ends and much more margin.

Winner: Spurs in 5