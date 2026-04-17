Minnesota Timberwolves Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter the 2026 NBA Playoffs as one of the West’s most dangerous teams, finishing 49-33 (6th in the West) with a top-10 net rating (+3.3). Built around star power and anchored by one of the league’s best defenses (113.5 defensive rating, 8th in NBA), Minnesota combines star power with discipline, making them a legitimate threat in a loaded Western Conference in a matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Led by Anthony Edwards’ scoring and a frontcourt featuring Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, head coach Chris Finch has constructed a rotation that can adapt to multiple playoff styles. Without question, the Timberwolves have both the star power and lineup versatility to make a deep postseason run.

Starters

Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

Minnesota’s starting five is expected to feature Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, a group built on experience, length, and two-way production. Edwards leads the charge with 28.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.7 APG, emerging as one of the league’s premier three-level scorers. Randle adds 21.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.0 APG, giving Minnesota an interior scorer and secondary playmaker.

DiVincenzo chipped in 12.2 PPG while shooting 37.9% from three, giving Minnesota a reliable perimeter threat. McDaniels contributes 14.8 PPG while guarding elite wings nightly, helping the Timberwolves allow only 114.6 OPPG. Gobert anchors the paint with 10.9 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 1.6 BPG as a Defensive Player of the Year contender.

Bench

Mike Conley, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Joe Ingles, Terrence Shannon Jr., Joan Beringer, Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid

The Timberwolves’ bench is headlined by Sixth Man of the Year candidate Naz Reid. Reid averaged 13.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 1.0 BPG, providing instant offense and spacing as a stretch big (36.2% from deep). Mike Conley provides steady orchestration with 4.5 PPG and 2.9 APG, while shooting 33.7% from three, stabilizing the offense in half-court sets in limited minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu has been a major midseason addition, averaging 14.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, and shooting 51.7% from the field and 43.9% from three, adding efficiency and playmaking to the second unit. Meanwhile, Bones Hyland contributes 8.5 PPG and 2.6 APG as a scoring guard, while veteran Joe Ingles adds 43.8% shooting from deep.

Young contributors like Terrence Shannon Jr. (5.6 PPG) and Joan Beringer (3.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG) provide athleticism and energy. As a unit, Minnesota’s bench averaged 35.0 PPG (21st in NBA), so Reid will have to carry much of the load.

Closing Lineup

Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

In clutch situations, Chris Finch is expected to deploy a closing lineup of Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. This unit maximizes scoring, spacing, and defensive versatility, with four capable shooters surrounding Gobert’s interior presence.

Edwards thrives in isolation, averaging 1.36 points per possession, while DiVincenzo shoots 37.9% from deep, so he is a quality option in late-game situations.

Defensively, McDaniels and Gobert anchor a group that can defend hellaciously in clutch time, while forcing turnovers. Their ability to switch across positions while protecting the rim makes them one of the toughest closing units in the West.

Road To The NBA Finals

Minnesota’s playoff journey begins with a high-stakes first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, a battle that will test their ability to handle elite offensive execution and championship-level experience. The Timberwolves’ defense, allowing just 114.6 PPG (12th in NBA), will be crucial in slowing down Denver’s half-court offense.

To advance, Minnesota will rely heavily on Edwards’ scoring (28.8 PPG) and Randle’s interior presence, while Gobert’s rim protection (1.6 BPG) must neutralize opposing bigs. Their ability to control tempo (100.5 pace, 9th in NBA) and win the rebounding battle will be key swing factors in a long series.

If they move past the first round, the Timberwolves have the depth and defensive identity to challenge any contender. With an elite defense, multiple 14+ PPG scorers, and one of the league’s most complete rotations, Minnesota possesses the statistical foundation (118.0 PPG, +3.3 Net Rating) of a legitimate Finals contender – provided their stars deliver under postseason pressure.