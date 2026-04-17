Knicks First-Round Playoff Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

Knicks open playoffs against Hawks in tightly contested series with contrasting styles.

Vishwesha Kumar
2 Min Read
Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are set to begin their 2026 playoff run as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, hosting the Atlanta Hawks in what shapes up as a competitive first-round series. With a 53–29 record, New York enters with home-court advantage and strong expectations after last season’s deep playoff run.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at New York, 6:00 PM EST (Amazon)

Game 2: Monday, April 20th at New York, 9:00 PM EST (NBC)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23rd at Atlanta, 7:00 PM EST (Amazon)

Game 4: Saturday, April 25th at Atlanta, 6:00 PM EST (NBC)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28th at New York, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, April 30th at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 2nd at New York, TBD (TBD)

On the court, this is not a typical 3 vs 6 series. The Knicks won the season series 2–1, but each game was tightly contested. New York’s strength lies in its half-court offense and defensive structure, while Atlanta brings pace, athleticism, and strong late-season form.

Jalen Brunson remains the engine for the Knicks after another elite season, while Karl-Anthony Towns provides a major frontcourt advantage with his scoring and rebounding. Their ability to control tempo and execute in half-court sets gives New York a clear identity.

Atlanta, meanwhile, enters as a dangerous lower seed. Their offense has been efficient, and their improved play after the All-Star break suggests they are capable of pushing this series deep. Their path relies on speeding up the game and forcing turnovers to disrupt New York’s rhythm.

For the Knicks, the formula is clear. Control pace, dominate the glass, and rely on their primary scorers. For the Hawks, the goal is to create chaos, increase possessions, and capitalize on transition opportunities. The schedule lays out a fast-paced, high-pressure series with little margin for error. Every game carries weight, and early momentum could decide how long this matchup lasts.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Atlanta Hawks Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like