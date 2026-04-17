Knicks First-Round Playoff Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

The New York Knicks are set to begin their 2026 playoff run as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, hosting the Atlanta Hawks in what shapes up as a competitive first-round series. With a 53–29 record, New York enters with home-court advantage and strong expectations after last season’s deep playoff run.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at New York, 6:00 PM EST (Amazon)

Game 2: Monday, April 20th at New York, 9:00 PM EST (NBC)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23rd at Atlanta, 7:00 PM EST (Amazon)

Game 4: Saturday, April 25th at Atlanta, 6:00 PM EST (NBC)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28th at New York, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, April 30th at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 2nd at New York, TBD (TBD)

On the court, this is not a typical 3 vs 6 series. The Knicks won the season series 2–1, but each game was tightly contested. New York’s strength lies in its half-court offense and defensive structure, while Atlanta brings pace, athleticism, and strong late-season form.

Jalen Brunson remains the engine for the Knicks after another elite season, while Karl-Anthony Towns provides a major frontcourt advantage with his scoring and rebounding. Their ability to control tempo and execute in half-court sets gives New York a clear identity.

Atlanta, meanwhile, enters as a dangerous lower seed. Their offense has been efficient, and their improved play after the All-Star break suggests they are capable of pushing this series deep. Their path relies on speeding up the game and forcing turnovers to disrupt New York’s rhythm.

For the Knicks, the formula is clear. Control pace, dominate the glass, and rely on their primary scorers. For the Hawks, the goal is to create chaos, increase possessions, and capitalize on transition opportunities. The schedule lays out a fast-paced, high-pressure series with little margin for error. Every game carries weight, and early momentum could decide how long this matchup lasts.