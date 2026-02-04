Charlotte Hornets Add Veteran Point Guard And Multiple Picks In Two-Team Trade With Magic

The Charlotte Hornets just made their first trade of the season, and it could be one that builds on their mounting momentum. On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed the trade, featuring two teams and one player in a relatively minor deal that carries major implications.

Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Tyus Jones, 2027 second-round pick (via Boston), 2028 second-round pick

Orlando Magic Receive: Cash considerations

The Magic didn’t take anything back but cash in this trade, but it would have been hard to justify asking for assets back on a guy who’s basically out of the rotation. The 29-year-old guard, who played 48 games for Orlando this season, is having the worst statistical season of his career with averages of 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 34.2% shooting and 29.4% shooting from three.

While critics question why the Magic were willing to give up multiple second-rounders in the deal, it effectively clears up $7 million worth of salary for the Magic. This move was a cost-cutting measure for the Magic, which is a strategy we often see for teams that are underachieving (eighth in the East at 25-24). They just aren’t willing to pay the luxury tax for a group that has no chance to win.

In Charlotte, Jones joins a Hornets team that’s very much on the rise. Winners of seven straight games, the team has found something recently that has them hovering at 11th in the standings (23-28). With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, they already have their backcourt for the future, but Jones gives them an additional weapon off the bench.

Alongside Colin Sexton, Jones brings versatility, experience, and a steady hand to the rotation. It’s unknown what kind of role he’ll play this season, but he could have a place on this team as someone who averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game just two seasons ago. Of course, with his contract set to expire this summer, Jones is really more of a sweetener to the trade rather than the main appeal.

The real reason the Hornets agreed to this move is for those second-round picks. By adding to their impressive stockpile of assets, Charlotte is ensuring they have enough to make a bigger move whenever the opportunity is right. Whether it’s a trade for a win-now veteran or a younger player looking toward the future, the Hornets now have enough young players and draft picks to make a highly compelling offer.

Ultimately, this trade isn’t going to draw any major storylines, but it says something about where these teams are headed going into tomorrow’s deadline. Right now, the Magic are looking to scale back, while the Hornets are doubling down. If nothing else, this deal makes it easier for both sides to carry out their vision for the NBA trade market.