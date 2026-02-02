Hornets Eye Roster Upgrades Amid Recent Surge; 3 Centers Emerge On Radar

The Charlotte Hornets have looked like a completely different team lately. Although they still have a 23-28 record (11th in the East), given that they are only one game behind the Atlanta Hawks in 10th, the Hornets appear to be clawing their way into the play-in tournament.

Given that the team has a legitimate chance of securing a spot in the postseason, the Hornets organization has something to be optimistic about. With the trade deadline looming, NBA insider Jake Weinbach reported that Charlotte could be interested in making some upgrades, specifically in the big man rotation.

“The Hornets are expected to be active on the market with hopes of upgrading the roster before this week’s trade buzzer,” Weinbach wrote. “Nic Claxton, Myles Turner, and Daniel Gafford are among the names of possible center targets that Charlotte should consider to strengthen its front court.”

Considering that the team boasts the draft capital to formulate a convincing trade offer, pursuing the three targets may not be out of the question.

With a seven-game winning streak and an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, the Hornets are among the hottest teams in the NBA. When also considering the quality of teams they’ve beaten, it has become abundantly clear that Charlotte’s current form isn’t a fluke.

The performances of players such as LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel have been nothing short of spectacular. While this paints a promising picture for the future, the Hornets may see benefit from capitalizing on their current form.

The Hornets’ Potential Trade Proposals

According to Weinbach’s report, the Hornets have shown an interest in acquiring Nic Claxton, Myles Turner, and Daniel Gafford. When assessing the profile of each player, the only common overlapping trait is rim-protection upside, with Turner additionally positioning himself as a premier floor-spacing big man.

Realistically, Charlotte is capable of making a run at acquiring each of these players. However, it will boil down to the assets the franchise is willing to give up in the process.

From a skill set standpoint, Claxton may be the ideal target for the Hornets. The Nets’ center has garnered a considerable amount of interest in the trade market this year. While undersized, Claxton compensates with his length, athletic ability, and defensive instincts.

For the 2025-26 season, Claxton is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. As a reliable lob threat with rim protection upside, the Nets‘ center could effectively shore up the Hornets’ big man rotation.

Given Claxton’s significant cap hit of $25.3 million this season, the Hornets’ potential trade offer could feature Grant Williams, Pat Connaughton, one first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

Connaughton is on an expiring contract, while Williams only has two years left on his deal, which may appeal to the Nets. But considering their rebuilding outlook, they may wish to swap for Miles Bridges instead.

While acquiring Claxton would require the Hornets to drive a hard bargain, making a move for Turner may prove easier. Given the Milwaukee Bucks‘ current situation involving the trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks may be heading for a rebuild.

Turner, like Claxton, also has a cap hit of $25.3 million this season. Considering his averages of 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from three-point range, he may have as much value, too.

Although Charlotte could present the Nets’ proposal to the Bucks, Milwaukee may be more interested in adding a star-caliber player such as Bridges or Brandon Miller instead. Needless to say, this may not align with the Hornets’ plans.

The potential for this trade scenario also completely hinges on what moves Antetokounmpo makes in the coming days. If no deal is to be made, the Hornets’ chances of acquiring Turner also decline significantly.

Since the road to acquire Claxton and Turner may prove costly, the Hornets may see more merit in turning their gaze westward to acquire Daniel Gafford from the Dallas Mavericks.

Gafford has positioned himself as one of the most reliable rotation centers in the league. With averages of 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season, he has generated significant trade interest, too.

Currently, the Mavericks big man is on a four-year, $68.7 million contract with a cap hit of $14.3 million this season. Given his role in Dallas, prying him away may prove to be a challenge, but the Hornets may still have a chance.

A potential offer for Daniel Gafford may include Pat Connaughton, Moussa Diabate, Sion James, and a second-round draft pick.

Typically, this would be an overpay, as both Diabate and James have shown incredible upside this year. However, from the perspective of improving Charlotte’s chances of competing this year, the franchise may see the merit in betting on this move.

From a developmental perspective, the Hornets may be more inclined to acquire Claxton (26) or Gafford (27). But considering the sheer value, based on the asking price, Charlotte may be more interested in acquiring Gafford.

On the other hand, the Hornets could also choose not to make any moves. Given how the team has been progressing, the franchise may view this as an opportunity to retain its core pieces and build for the future. With the potential to eventually become a playoff team, the Hornets may see more value in embracing this approach.