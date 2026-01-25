Daniel Gafford Rumored To Garner Trade Interest From Several Teams Including Warriors

Daniel Gafford has been among the most reliable players in the rotation for the Dallas Mavericks this season, especially in the absence of Anthony Davis. While Gafford’s contributions have been vital in keeping the team afloat, reports indicate that the big man has garnered considerable interest on the trade market.

This was reported by HoopsWire’s Sam Amico, who wrote:

“Multiple teams have checked in on the Mavericks center, including the Celtics, Hawks, Hornets, Pacers, and Warriors, sources tell HoopsWire.”

“League-wide, Gafford is viewed as Dallas’ most movable piece ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. He is productive, on a manageable deal, and fits cleanly into a contender’s rotation as a rim-runner, rebounder, and interior defender… If Dallas decides to reshuffle its roster, Gafford is the name most executives expect to move first.”

Daniel Gafford has been a key asset for the Mavericks this season. As the starting big man for the Mavericks, the 27-year-old has played a vital role in solidifying the frontcourt. For the 2025-26 season, Gafford is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. While this is a marked reduction in production compared to last season, the big man remains a highly effective asset in the rotation.

In this regard, the interest from a myriad of teams isn’t surprising. However, when considering the Mavericks’ current position (12th in the West) and their needs, only a handful of deals may be most appropriate for both teams.

Which Team Benefits Most From Acquiring Daniel Gafford?

For starters, Daniel Gafford is on a relatively team-friendly contract, especially in light of what he is capable of contributing. With a cap hit of $14.3 million this season, the aforementioned teams wouldn’t have to give up a significant amount to acquire him.

Theoretically, every team could benefit from acquiring Gafford. The Hawks were linked with Gafford immediately after their interest in acquiring Anthony Davis waned, especially after the recent injury.

Like the Hawks, even the Warriors (26-21) were considered a promising landing spot for Davis. Although Golden State isn’t a team that necessarily adheres to traditional positional norms, having a solid defensive structure remains essential.

With Davis being sidelined beyond the All-Star break due to injury, the Warriors’ interest in the 10-time All-Star faded. However, given the team’s need to find a reliable big man right away to take some pressure off Draymond Green defensively appears to be vital.

Realistically, the Warriors stand to gain the most from acquiring Daniel Gafford. Given the team’s position and its assets, especially after Jimmy Butler’s injury, Golden State could attempt to make enough upgrades to turn this season around.

However, given how valuable Daniel Gafford has been to Dallas, should the Mavericks opt to trade him, they are likely to maximize their returns.

Given that this trade would leave them thinner in the big man rotation, Dallas is more likely to pursue deals that include draft compensation along with some young talent. Hence, a deal with the Pacers or the Hornets may seem more appealing.