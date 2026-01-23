Warriors Assets For Potential Blockbuster Trade: Two Stars, Young Forward, 7 Role Players, 8 Draft Picks

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a patch of trouble heading into the trade deadline. Although positioned in the middle of the pack with a 25-21 record, the Warriors are at risk of falling further down the Western Conference leaderboard.

With key rotation players like Jimmy Butler and, more recently, Jonathan Kuminga suffering injuries, the team fields a heavily depleted roster. Coming off a 123-115 loss against the Dallas Mavericks and having lost two consecutive games, the Dubs could be on the verge of collapsing.

Needless to say, Golden State will attempt to course correct. With the franchise open to seeking trades involving Jimmy Butler to keep their title dreams alive, the Dubs could be expected to make some big moves before the upcoming trade deadline.

In this regard, the Warriors are in a fairly solid position when it comes to having the trade chips to make a deal. With enough assets to make a blockbuster trade, here are the potential pieces the Dubs could include in a proposal for a superstar:

Star Players:

Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

Role Players:

Moses Moody

Buddy Hield

Brandin Podziemski

De’Anthony Melton

Gary Payton II

Gui Santos

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Draft Assets:

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2028 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

2032 first-round pick

2030 second-round pick

2031 second-round pick (MIN swap rights)

Golden State’s star core features the trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Although sources have suggested that the Dubs should consider trading Curry, it is abundantly clear that he is an untouchable asset. Instead, Green and Butler are more likely to be on the trade block.

Due to his injury, Butler may not garner much trade value. But by virtue of only having two years left on his contract, teams may still show an interest in acquiring him to gain significant cap flexibility in the future.

On the other hand, Green may still have trade value. The Warriors have shown an inclination to include him in trade negotiations for a superstar such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given that the forward has only two years left on his contract and is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, teams may see the value in acquiring him as a leader and defensive anchor.

Jonathan Kuminga has garnered trade interest since the offseason, but the Dubs have been reluctant to move him. Now, with the forward demanding a trade, the situation appears more or less ideal to include him in a trade package to bring in a superstar. With several teams emerging as landing spots, Golden State enjoys the flexibility to decide which deal maximizes its returns.

Among the Warriors’ role players, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and De’Anthony Melton may generate the most trade interest.

Moody’s two-way upside and improving offensive skill set may be viewed as promising. With averages of 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, some teams may be inclined to take a flyer on him.

Although he has been largely inconsistent, Podziemski has also shown flashes of brilliance this season. Considering that he is on a short-term contract with a cap hit of $3.6 million this year, he may have value as a low-cost addition.

The Warriors may be more hesitant to part with Melton, primarily because of his impact lately. But considering the team’s current position, the veteran guard may also have the most trade value among the role players, especially given that his contract is worth only $3.0 million this season.

Players like Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Gui Santos, and Trayce Jackson-Davis may have more value as filler pieces, especially Hield, who has a cap hit of $9.2 million this season. Though players like Payton and Jackson-Davis are still capable of being contributors in the rotation, the Warriors may need to offset them to make a deal work.

Outside of the player assets, the Warriors’ draft reserves are quite promising. With multiple usable first-rounders (2027, 2028, 2032), the Dubs will have the luxury to formulate a convincing package to acquire a superstar.

With several players emerging as targets, we explore a few that the Warriors could attempt to trade for ahead of the deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

For the Bucks, parting with Giannis Antetokounmpo would imply embracing a rebuild. Though it may seem unfavorable, given Antetokounmpo’s growing frustrations, it may be inevitable. Hence, acquiring a short-term contract like Jimmy Butler’s, along with two first-round draft picks, may suffice.

For the Warriors, acquiring Antetokounmpo, especially without giving up Draymond Green, could be the answer to their problems.

The links between Antetokounmpo and the Warriors have been present since the offseason. With the forward’s dominance under the basket and Curry’s sharpshooting skills, Golden State’s new superstar pairing could be a match made in heaven.

For the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Given his ability to impact games, the superstar would undoubtedly help Golden State turn its season around.

Anthony Davis

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2028 first-round pick

The Warriors may be more inclined to part with Butler and a first-round pick to make this deal, but considering that the Mavericks wouldn’t necessarily be going into a rebuild, an alternative approach may be necessary.

Anthony Davis has been linked with the Warriors since earlier in the month, emerging as a suitable solution to their big man rotation woes. Although the superstar is injury-prone, when healthy, Davis remains an elite two-way player.

This season, Davis has appeared in 20 games, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. As a defensive stalwart, Davis is more than capable of anchoring Golden State’s interior defense. Offensively, his versatility in the pick-and-roll and ability to pass out of the post ensure that he would remain effective even in Golden State’s motion offense.

In an ideal scenario, Davis would replace only Draymond Green in the rotation once he returns to action before the playoffs. However, with Butler sidelined and Green on the way out in this scenario, Golden State may not stay afloat long enough to secure a playoff berth.

With reports of the Warriors also closing the door on this deal, this scenario may not seem sensible.

Michael Porter Jr.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Gui Santos, 2027 first-round pick

The Nets have reportedly pondered the idea of trading Michael Porter Jr. this season, despite seeing the forward grow into a franchise player. Given that they will continue with their rebuild, the Nets may be satisfied with a trade package that brings over young talent, expiring contracts, and a first-round pick.

Meanwhile, with Jimmy Butler being sidelined, Michael Porter Jr. may be the ideal target for the Golden State Warriors. With Porter Jr. developing into an elite offensive threat and sharpshooter during his brief stint with the Nets, Golden State can benefit greatly from the scoring boost.

For the 2025-26 season, Porter Jr. is averaging 25.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.

Porter Jr.’s play style almost seamlessly blends with Golden State’s offensive system. By effectively taking over Klay Thompson‘s role next to Curry, the Warriors could usher in a new era of the Splash Brothers, enabling them to extend their title window.

Pascal Siakam

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick

Parting with Pascal Siakam may be a shocking move for the Indiana Pacers, especially in light of his value to the franchise. But considering the team’s current position (15th in the East), changing directions and embracing another rebuild with Butler taking over Siakam’s role seems reasonable.

Although the Pacers’ title window would close for the time being, this trade scenario could boost Golden State’s chances. Given Siakam’s versatility as a two-way player and his championship experience, he could be a high-value addition to the Warriors’ roster.

As the sole star on the Pacers this season, Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Since he has also established himself as a reliable perimeter threat (38.6% 3PT), Siakam’s ability to space the floor could give the Warriors’ offense more flexibility.

For the Warriors, Siakam could be an even more fitting replacement for Butler than Porter Jr., mainly because of the defensive upside. But considering that Tyrese Haliburton will be back next season, the Pacers wouldn’t necessarily benefit from trading him now.

Zion Williamson

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2028 first-round pick

The Pelicans have shown an inclination to part with Zion Williamson in an attempt to kickstart their rebuild this season. Given that they would be acquiring three talented young players and a draft pick as part of this trade scenario, New Orleans may be inclined to make this deal.

For the Warriors, acquiring Zion Williamson may not necessarily address Jimmy Butler’s absence defensively. However, considering his versatility in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, the Pelicans forward may have some upside.

This season, Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.

On paper, his addition addresses the team’s need to support Draymond Green on the rebounding front. Realistically, Williamson’s limited defensive ability doesn’t help the Warriors improve as a unit. Aside from being a poor fit in the team’s offense, his recurring injury issues may leave the Dubs in a more vulnerable position.

Trey Murphy III

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, 2027 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

The Pelicans may be willing to part with Williamson, but given what the Warriors need, they may be more interested in acquiring Trey Murphy III. Given the forward’s improved offensive production, his three-point shooting, and two-way upside, Murphy positions himself as an elite wing option.

For the 2025-26 season, the forward is averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

Murphy is already accustomed to playing without the ball, though he is more than capable of creating his own shot. In Golden State’s system, the 25-year-old may take some time to adjust to playing alongside Curry and Green, but considering his potential, he could be a solid fit with the star core.

New Orleans has set a steep asking price for Murphy, but by including Kuminga, Moody, and two first-round picks, the Warriors may be able to convince the team to part with their star forward.

The Warriors Need To Make Trades

Up until this point in the season, the Warriors have held firm and stuck to their guns, relying purely on veteran experience and key role players to deliver victory. However, given what’s at stake, it seems like it is time for Golden State to pull the trigger on some trades.

Jonathan Kuminga remains Golden State’s most valuable trade asset, with several teams still interested in acquiring him. While packaging him for a superstar may be more suitable, this may not be what the Warriors need.

The next few weeks could make or break the Warriors’ season. Although the team will undoubtedly depend on Stephen Curry to keep them afloat, the team’s approach to trade talks will eventually boil down to whether the franchise still views contending for the title as a realistic goal.