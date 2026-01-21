Former NBA Player Proposes Stephen Curry Trade To The Spurs For An Intriguing Package: ‘Instant Title Favorites’

Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama would be a terrifying duo.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive blow on Monday, with Jimmy Butler being ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Any and all hopes the Warriors had to win a championship have been dashed, and there’s now talk about whether they should trade away Stephen Curry.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons thinks the San Antonio Spurs would be a great landing spot for Curry if the Warriors do open up to the possibility of parting ways. Parsons put forth a trade idea revolving around De’Aaron Fox on Run It Back On FanDuel TV on Tuesday.

“They need some sort of future assets,” Parsons said. “And by the way, and again, it’s not just going to be Fox and [Kelly] Olynyk… It’s got to be either [Jeremy] Sochan or Keldon Johnson.”

Spurs fan and co-host Michelle Beadle didn’t have an issue with Fox, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan, and draft capital being sent to the Warriors for Curry, but she wouldn’t want the team to part with Keldon Johnson. Beadle also thinks this move would make her team the favorites for the title.

“Are they title favorites if Steph Curry goes there?” Beadle asked. “… The answer is yes. The answer is 100%.”

Parsons wasn’t sure they’d be the favorites over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Beadle is confident they’d win it all. Would they? Well, you probably shouldn’t bet your house on that.

Curry would undoubtedly be a terrific addition to the Spurs. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Curry is still operating at a high level and is the kind of elite shooter you’d want next to Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Wembanyama and Castle can also cover for the 37-year-old on the defensive end.

While all that is great, it is not often that you see a team make such a huge trade at the halfway point of the season and then win it all in a few months. The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in February 2025 and then lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in February 2023 and were beaten in the Conference Semifinals by the Denver Nuggets.

Curry would need more time to mesh properly with his new Spurs teammates. Also, keep in mind that the young stars on this team, like Wembanyama and Castle, have no playoff experience. You can look at the team on paper and call them title favorites, but they won’t win it all.

Another point to note is that Fox will only be eligible to be traded after Feb. 4, 2026. He signed an extension back in August 2025, and six months need to pass before he can be moved. So, this trade cannot be made right now. It will have to be done right before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

We spoke so much from a Spurs standpoint, but would the Warriors accept a package of Fox, Olynyk, Sochan, or Johnson, and draft picks? It’s hard to say.

On one hand, a player of Curry’s caliber should get you a massive haul. On the other hand, he is 37 years old. In this scenario, the Warriors get Curry’s replacement right away in Fox. If we assume they get Sochan, he’s a solid young player to have. His stock isn’t as high as it once was, though, so this isn’t the perfect offer. The Warriors might get better ones from elsewhere.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Knicks vs. Nets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Next Article Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images 5 Stars The Bucks Can Acquire For A Package Centered Around Ryan Rollins
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like