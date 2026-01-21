Former NBA Player Proposes Stephen Curry Trade To The Spurs For An Intriguing Package: ‘Instant Title Favorites’

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive blow on Monday, with Jimmy Butler being ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Any and all hopes the Warriors had to win a championship have been dashed, and there’s now talk about whether they should trade away Stephen Curry.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons thinks the San Antonio Spurs would be a great landing spot for Curry if the Warriors do open up to the possibility of parting ways. Parsons put forth a trade idea revolving around De’Aaron Fox on Run It Back On FanDuel TV on Tuesday.

“They need some sort of future assets,” Parsons said. “And by the way, and again, it’s not just going to be Fox and [Kelly] Olynyk… It’s got to be either [Jeremy] Sochan or Keldon Johnson.”

Spurs fan and co-host Michelle Beadle didn’t have an issue with Fox, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan, and draft capital being sent to the Warriors for Curry, but she wouldn’t want the team to part with Keldon Johnson. Beadle also thinks this move would make her team the favorites for the title.

“Are they title favorites if Steph Curry goes there?” Beadle asked. “… The answer is yes. The answer is 100%.”

Parsons wasn’t sure they’d be the favorites over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Beadle is confident they’d win it all. Would they? Well, you probably shouldn’t bet your house on that.

Curry would undoubtedly be a terrific addition to the Spurs. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Curry is still operating at a high level and is the kind of elite shooter you’d want next to Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Wembanyama and Castle can also cover for the 37-year-old on the defensive end.

While all that is great, it is not often that you see a team make such a huge trade at the halfway point of the season and then win it all in a few months. The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in February 2025 and then lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in February 2023 and were beaten in the Conference Semifinals by the Denver Nuggets.

Curry would need more time to mesh properly with his new Spurs teammates. Also, keep in mind that the young stars on this team, like Wembanyama and Castle, have no playoff experience. You can look at the team on paper and call them title favorites, but they won’t win it all.

Another point to note is that Fox will only be eligible to be traded after Feb. 4, 2026. He signed an extension back in August 2025, and six months need to pass before he can be moved. So, this trade cannot be made right now. It will have to be done right before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

We spoke so much from a Spurs standpoint, but would the Warriors accept a package of Fox, Olynyk, Sochan, or Johnson, and draft picks? It’s hard to say.

On one hand, a player of Curry’s caliber should get you a massive haul. On the other hand, he is 37 years old. In this scenario, the Warriors get Curry’s replacement right away in Fox. If we assume they get Sochan, he’s a solid young player to have. His stock isn’t as high as it once was, though, so this isn’t the perfect offer. The Warriors might get better ones from elsewhere.