5 Stars The Bucks Can Acquire For A Package Centered Around Ryan Rollins

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most frequently mentioned teams in trade chatter this season, primarily due to the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, since the forward has asserted his desire to remain with the team, Milwaukee has faced another type of challenge.

The Bucks are currently placed 11th in the East with an 18-24 record. Given that Antetokounmpo’s desire to stay is closely linked with the team’s ability to compete for the title, the Bucks find themselves in an unfavorable position.

Because of Milwaukee’s need for upgrades, the Bucks are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. While some noteworthy players are likely to be on the trade block, a recent report by NBA analyst Jake Weinbach suggested that the Bucks may be willing to part with rising star Ryan Rollins if it guarantees the arrival of a star-caliber player.

Rollins is having a breakout season in Milwaukee, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. While he could be an impressive roster piece for the future, given the team’s requirements, we look at five stars that the Bucks could acquire in a package centered around Ryan Rollins.

Ja Morant

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, 2032 first-round pick

For the Grizzlies, trading Ja Morant has been on the table for the better part of the 2025-26 season. Given that they receive a first-round pick, two short-term contracts, and a promising young player to replace Morant in this deal, Memphis may be satisfied.

For the Bucks, acquiring Ja Morant seems sensible, primarily since they have been positioned as a suitor for the two-time All-Star. On paper, while acting as a running mate for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Morant fulfills everything the Bucks need on the offensive end.

Morant’s production this season has been wildly inconsistent, something that could be attributed to his ongoing issues with the Grizzlies organization. Despite this, his averages of 19.3 points and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from the field suggest that he could be a vital contributor for the Bucks.

Morant possesses the star power and the ability to transform a team. Given Milwaukee’s desperate need to become more competitive, the two-time All-Star may be the ideal trade target.

Jalen Green

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, 2032 first-round pick

The Phoenix Suns have exceeded expectations this season, positioning themselves as a playoff contender. By adding a veteran like Bobby Portis and a starter-quality point guard like Ryan Rollins to pair with Devin Booker in the backcourt, the Suns would undoubtedly become more capable of securing a playoff berth.

For the Bucks, acquiring Jalen Green could be quite meaningful. The trade rumors have suggested that Milwaukee is looking for an elite scoring threat to boost its offensive production. While this has resulted in players like Zach LaVine emerging as targets, Green may be better suited for Milwaukee.

While boasting impressive athletic ability, Green also possesses a versatile offensive skill set, enabling him to create scoring opportunities for himself.

Jalen Green’s performance this season has been limited because of his hamstring injury. Still, with career averages of 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 44.1% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three-point range, he could be just what the Bucks need.

In theory, trading Jalen Green may not seem sensible for Phoenix. But considering how well the team has fared without him, the Suns may not be too averse to the idea. This could prove worthwhile for the Bucks, who stand to gain more by acquiring a gifted offensive player.

Darius Garland

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, 2032 first-round pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced some obstacles this season, raising doubts about the structure of their current core. With rumors hinting at some roster changes, a trade involving Darius Garland to bring in a young replacement on a team-friendly contract, along with other assets, may be viewed favorably.

Acquiring Darius Garland could prove to be a game-changer for the Bucks. Garland is considered a gifted scorer, but it is his elite playmaking skills that may be of more value to Milwaukee.

Garland would effectively have the keys to the offense in Milwaukee. Surrounded by a superstar forward in Giannis Antetokounmpo and reliable shooters on the roster, the guard would be able to utilize most of his skill set to help improve Milwaukee’s current standing.

For the 2025-26 season, Garland is averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. Considering that he would have a more ball-dominant role with the Bucks, Garland could see an uptick in his scoring figures.

DeMar DeRozan

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, 2028 first-round pick

Sacramento Kings Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins

The Sacramento Kings are likely to undergo a rebuild this season, effectively making their core players available in trades.

For the Kings, acquiring a short-term contract like Kyle Kuzma and a young guard with developmental upside, such as Ryan Rollins, would be extremely favorable. In return, the Bucks may see some merit in acquiring Dennis Schroder and DeMar DeRozan.

With Rollins on the way out in this scenario, the Bucks will need a reliable point guard to replace him. Schroder positions himself as a solid veteran replacement with defensive upside.

For the 2025-26 season, Schroder is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. As a reliable playmaker, scorer, and capable on-ball defender, the German guard fulfills all the duties of a point guard, which could be viewed quite positively by Milwaukee.

The real star in this deal, however, is DeMar DeRozan. Despite being in the later stages of his career, DeRozan remains a capable offensive threat. Given how dependent the Bucks have been on Antetokounmpo to produce on offense, acquiring a secondary scoring option could be immensely beneficial.

DeRozan is averaging 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game with the Kings this season. While this isn’t awe-inspiring by any means, given that he would have a larger scoring role with the Bucks, he could help Milwaukee turn things around.

Coby White

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Coby White, 2027 first-round pick

Chicago Bulls Receive: Ryan Rollins, Bobby Portis

For the Chicago Bulls, this trade is a means of acquiring a talented young piece for their roster without having to break the bank. In this regard, the arrival of Ryan Rollins, along with former Bulls player Bobby Portis, could be a worthwhile investment in their future.

Meanwhile, the Bucks may see considerable benefit in acquiring Coby White, primarily since it also helps them add a first-round pick to their war chest of draft assets.

Financially, White’s addition has merit for the Bucks. Aside from shedding salary with this deal, the Bucks also gain some future cap flexibility due to his expiring contract status. Given that they could clear $12.8 million in cap space, Milwaukee could view White as a low-risk acquisition.

At 25, Coby White has positioned himself as a talented offensive player with multi-level scoring skills. From a rotation perspective, he is essentially an upgrade over Ryan Rollins.

Although his scoring has been inconsistent this season, White is still averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Given that he would be a secondary scoring option in Milwaukee, White is more than capable of increasing his production.

Acquiring White is certainly exciting, but it may not be the right move to help the Bucks assert themselves as contenders. When also considering that the Bulls expect a first-round pick in return for White, Milwaukee may benefit from turning its gaze elsewhere.

Do The Bucks Need To Trade Ryan Rollins?

Ryan Rollins has showcased enough potential to suggest that he could be the Bucks’ point guard of the future. While having the confidence to create his own shot and attack the basket, Rollins has also shown the ability to create opportunities for others, making him a versatile threat.

Although the Bucks face the need to make improvements right away, there is no need to trade Rollins. Purely looking at his potential, Milwaukee may benefit more from nurturing his development.

From a roster point of view, there are still several trades the Bucks can make to acquire scoring upgrades. Having been linked to talented offensive players like Michael Porter Jr., Milwaukee could restructure its approach to ensure its core remains intact.