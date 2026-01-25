Steve Kerr, Karl-Anthony Towns Address Sad Reality Amid Minnesota ICE Shooting Outrage

The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 tonight on the first night of back-to-back games in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Their initial matchup was postponed after protests broke out in Minnesota over the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, after reportedly being shot by an ICE agent.

Amid all the chaos that ensued in protest of the federal government, Steve Kerr from the Warriors spoke to the media and addressed the impact of the incident on their game against the Timberwolves.

“Honestly, I felt that their group was suffering. I thought the vibes in the stands: it was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of. You could feel in the somber atmosphere; we could tell their team was struggling with everything that’s been going on and what the city has been through.”

“It was very sad, it was a sad night. Obviously, we got the win, and we’re very happy about it. But it’s difficult to see so many people struggling and sad. They came to the game to forget the stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away for the team and for their city. I think they were suffering from the effects of everything.”

Kerr often used the term ‘bizarre’ to describe the situation again in his postgame press conference. From his observations of the atmosphere at the game to his conclusions of the game being relevantly insignificant to the bigger picture in the country.

This was the second time such an incident happened, just weeks after Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman in Minnesota, was shot in her car at the beginning of January, reportedly by an ICE agent as well.

Even before the game, Kerr had some strong words on the situation regarding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the impact of the shooting incident on the country.

“My concern as an American, we’re not perfect, we never have been perfect. But I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time. And I think no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, remembering the values that come with the Constitution, the values of looking after each other, are so important right now, just because of the extremeism we can feel from all over the place.”

“People are so angry… We’re being divided by media-for-profit, by misinformation; there’s so much out there that is difficult for us to reconcile. In times like this, you have to lean on the values of who you want to be as a country and as an individual, and I think that’s the biggest thing.”

“It’s so sad right now, I think we’re at each other’s throats, and you can’t just say I’m right and the other person’s wrong, not in this climate of non-stop news flooding at us.”

“‘News’ that is hard to decipher what’s real and what’s not. People arguing over the same video, saying this happened, no, that happened. It is a confusing time to be alive and an American.”

Former Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, who currently plays for the Knicks, also took to social media and expressed his opinion on the situation in the city.

“What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families — and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people.”

“This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the families of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. I stand with the people of Minnesota,” Towns wrote on X.

The situation in Minnesota is currently developing as protests have erupted across the state in outrage over the killings. The Warriors will return to the Target Center tomorrow to face the Timberwolves once again on the second night of back-to-back games.

Tonight’s loss to the Warriors has extended the Timberwolves’ losing streak to five games, with a record of 27-19 for the season so far. Whereas the Warriors improved to 26-21 after this win.