Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Favors Playing With Anthony Edwards; Timberwolves Prone To Big Sacrifice

The Timberwolves will have to sacrifice Jaden McDaniels if they hope to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly wants to play with Anthony Edwards.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
As Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sweepstakes continue to intensify, the Timberwolves were considered the dark horses in the race to land the Greek Freak. But new sources have added further developments on how close Antetokounmpo might actually be to landing in Minnesota.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo would be delighted to play alongside Anthony Edwards if he were to join the Timberwolves.

“This is what I can tell you. If Giannis and Anthony Edwards were to hook up, I’m told Giannis would be thrilled teaming up with Anthony Edwards. Take that for whatever it’s worth. Minnesota still has work to do and convince the Bucks they have the right package,” said Haynes during his recent appearance on NBA TV’s ‘The Association.’

Furthermore, NBA insider Brett Siegel also claimed that Minnesota was on top of Giannis’ personal preference of potential teams to join.

“With the NBA on Bucks watch, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told @ClutchPoints that 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves at the top of his list. The Wolves are trying to pull this trade off before Thurs,” wrote Siegel on X.

But while we can envision how dominating the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards would be, the Bucks will likely make big demands from the Timberwolves so that they don’t turn into very strong title contenders.

Moreover, NBA insider Shams Charania had reported that the Timberwolves made a player-centric offer to the Bucks. And considering that the Bucks are reportedly looking for a young player to potentially build around, the most common name that comes across potential trade packages is Jaden McDaniels.

He’s currently in the second season of a five-year, $136 million extension with the Timberwolves, earning $25.7 million next season. His contract shows how much the team values him and thus makes him the likely sacrifice that Minnesota will have to make to land the Greek superstar.

Considering that reports also state the Bucks’ front office values the Timberwolves’ package more than the Warriors’, which includes draft picks from a time when Curry would potentially have retired. If that is the case, then the only logical explanation for why the Bucks would like a package more than those potentially high-value picks is if it includes a player of Jaden McDaniels’ caliber.

The Timberwolves’ young star is famous for his defensive prowess but has also flourished on the offensive end recently. He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the 49 games he played this season while shooting 51.9% from the field and 45,6% from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves can manage to land Giannis without sacrificing McDaniels, but in all likelihood, if Antetokounmpo heads to Minnesota, then Jaden McDaniels will no longer be on that roster.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
