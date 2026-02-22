5 Reasons Behind Lakers’ Disastrous 111-89 Blowout Loss Against Celtics

The Lakers were overwhelmed on Sunday night, and it was obvious to anyone who watched at least half of the game. Boston controlled the game for 78% of the night, built a lead that stretched to 22 points, and cruised to a 111-89 victory, exposing major gaps on both ends of the floor.

The Celtics shot 48.2% from the field, assisted on 29 baskets, and dominated the glass 50-39, while the Lakers sputtered to 39.1% shooting and just 18 assists.

From poor perimeter shooting to lack of defensive resistance, here are five detailed reasons this turned into a one-sided defeat.

1. The Lakers’ Offense Was Atrocious

Los Angeles shot just 34-87 from the field (39.1%) and a disappointing 9-30 from three (30.0%). That inefficiency set the tone early and never improved.

Beyond shooting struggles, the ball simply didn’t move. The Lakers recorded only 18 assists on 34 made field goals, compared to Boston’s 29 assists on 40 makes. Too many possessions devolved into isolation play, particularly late-clock attempts that were heavily contested.

Even at the free-throw line, they failed to capitalize, shooting 12-18 (66.7%). In a 22-point loss, missed opportunities at the stripe and inefficient shot selection compounded quickly.

2. Boston’s Backcourt And Wings Took Control

Jaylen Brown was his team’s leading scorer, contributing 32 points on 10-28 shooting, 9-12 free throws, plus 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He had a high volume of shots and was able to dictate the tempo and attack the mismatches.

Boston’s Payton Pritchard scored 30 points off the bench. He was 10-14 shooting, and 6-9 shooting from 3 in 38 minutes, plus 8 assists. He had a +21 in plus-minus, which showed how good Boston was while he was on the floor.

Derrick White assisted in Boston, getting good looks, and scored 12 points and 8 assists. Boston’s perimeter trio was able to outperform the guards in both the efficiency and facilitating departments.

3. Rebounding And Interior Presence Favored Boston

The Celtics won the rebounding battle decisively, 50-39, including 41 defensive boards that limited second-chance opportunities.

Neemias Queta posted 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Nikola Vucevic added 8 rebounds off the bench. Boston’s collective interior effort neutralized Deandre Ayton, who managed just 4 points on 2-6 shooting despite grabbing 7 boards.

Los Angeles finished with just 31 defensive rebounds, allowing Boston to control the tempo and initiate offense comfortably. When you can’t secure possessions, it’s nearly impossible to mount a comeback.

4. Lakers’ Supporting Cast Offered Very Little

Luka Doncic had 25 points (scoring 9-22 shots taken, 3-4 threes) and LeBron James had 20 points (scoring 9-21 shots taken) and 5 assists. But in addition to those two, the other star players made little contribution.

Marcus Smart went 0-7 from the field and o-5 from 3 and ended the game scoreless with 22 minutes gone. Austin Reaves had 15 points, but shot poorly, only scoring 4-10 field goals.

In fact, no player (who was a bench player) scored more than 9. Rui scored 5, Jake scored 4, and Luke scored 9. The Lakers’ bench’s lack of scoring allowed the Celtics to defend without really having to.

5. Boston’s Efficiency And Discipline Broke The Game Open

Boston shot 14-36 from three (38.9%) and maintained strong shot quality throughout. They balanced inside scoring (48 points in the paint) with perimeter spacing.

The Celtics also protected the ball effectively with 14 turnovers, while forcing the Lakers into difficult half-court sets. Although Los Angeles only committed 8 turnovers, they managed just 6 points off Boston’s miscues, failing to convert defense into offense.

Additionally, the Lakers were assessed three technical fouls, signaling frustration as the game slipped away. When execution drops, and composure follows, blowouts happen.