Austin Reaves vs. De’Aaron Fox Comparison Shows Lakers Guard Was Heavily Snubbed From All-Star Game

Siddhant Gupta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been one of the most impressive players for the team this season. After taking a huge stride in development, Reaves asserted his status as a legitimate star-caliber player to the extent of even being mentioned in MVP conversations early in the campaign.

Realistically, Austin Reaves’ chances of being selected as an All-Star starter this season, despite his tremendous figures, were slim. While there was still some optimism about him earning a place as a replacement, with San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox being named the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo at the All-Star Game instead, Reaves’ chances have been reduced to zero.

Although Fox positions himself as a bona fide star in the league, there is some room for debate as to whether he deserved the All-Star nod ahead of Austin Reaves this year. On that note, a statistical comparison clearly reveals how the Lakers’ guard was snubbed from earning his first All-Star selection.

For the 2025-26 season, Fox has appeared in 45 games, averaging  19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

In comparison, Austin Reaves has appeared in 28 games this season, averaging 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range.

While the argument could be made about his place in San Antonio’s system and the team’s superior scoring distribution across the roster, from an individual perspective, Fox falls short.

 

Austin Reaves’ Case For Being An All-Star Was Weak

Statistically, it is abundantly clear that Austin Reaves has been the more dominant player. For all intents and purposes, his ability to impact games and contribute appears notably significant in almost every department.

Fox has been considerably more available than Reaves this season, making him a more consistent contributor in the Spurs’ rotation. Despite this, even as the second option, Fox is averaging considerably less than Reaves, who is often viewed as a third option in the Lakers’ offense.

However, the 18 games that Austin Reaves missed due to his calf strain have been detrimental to his case as an All-Star. After a dynamic start to the campaign, being sidelined effectively saw the guard fall out of public memory. With recency bias playing its role, it is no surprise that the Lakers guard wasn’t selected.

While not being named an All-Star will undoubtedly sting, the repercussions will be far more significant.

Given that Reaves is likely to decline his $14.8 million player option for next season to earn a bigger contract as a free agent, not achieving All-Star status will affect his chances of signing a more valuable deal.

Still, it goes without saying that Reaves remains a valuable asset for the Lakers. Considering that several teams will be eyeing him, the Purple and Gold would benefit from retaining him on a long-term basis.

