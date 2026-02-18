Warriors Teammate Compares Kristaps Porzingis As An Offensive Threat To Victor Wembanyama

The GSW veteran De'Anthony Melton feels Kristaps Porzingis adds an offensive threat to the Warriors like Victor Wembanyama does for the Spurs.

Credit: Imagn Images

The Warriors are preparing to be back in action after the All-Star break, and one of the biggest anticipations beyond Stephen Curry’s return is the addition of Kristaps Porzingis. The seven-foot-two-inch-tall Latvian center was traded to the Warriors on deadline day (February 5) for a package that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks.

Subsequently, the former NBA champion is set to make his debut after missing four games due to illness and recovery from his left Achilles tendon injury since the trade. His teammate, De’Anthony Melton, was extremely excited to have him on the team. He spoke to the Athletic’s Nick Friedell and gave his opinion on Porzingis.

“Kristaps can do so much,” Melton said after Wednesday’s loss to the Spurs. “He’s a matchup nightmare for a lot of teams.”

“You see, with the Spurs, you have Wemby (Victor Wembanyama), who’s 7-‘a lot’, and the stuff he can do and the matchup nightmares he brings to the table. So I think (Porziņģis being) out there, it’s just going to give us a lot of size and a lot of mismatches that we need. Some teams he’s gonna kill just cause they can’t physically match up with him.”

While most people expected that Porzingis would be available for the Warriors’ next matchup, which is against his former team, the Celtics. However, Steve Kerr said after practice today that both Porzingis and Stephen Curry’s playing status will be confirmed tomorrow. Kerr spoke to the media during a press conference and explained what type of offensive threat Porzingis adds to the Warriors.

“He’s an easy fit; you don’t have to change a whole lot. I guess the biggest difference he provides is his post-ups; he’s a pretty good post-up player, especially against switches. You throw him the ball at the foul line, the elbows, or even a low-block, and he can score in those spots.”

“One of the things we did today was work on our spacing. It’s a little different than our spacing around Jimmy. Jimmy is a guy who attacks the rim, gets to the basket, and kicks out from that area. Kristaps is more of a scorer, shooter from iso spots,” Kerr said.

Before his addition to the Warriors, Porzingis had been struggling to stay healthy for the Hawks this season. While Ramona Shelbourne suggested he is coming back with a chip on his shoulder, needing to prove he still has a place in the league, I believe the biggest concern for the Warriors here is his health.

Porzingis is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the 17 games he played this season while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point line.

The last time he played over 60 games in a season was in 2022-23 and before that in 2016-17. Therefore, he has shown a pattern of not being the most reliable when it comes to staying available to play.

I feel Melton is a bit too optimistic in comparing Porzingis to Victor Wembanyama and his role on the Spurs’ offense. But as much as people can go head over heels for what he potentially adds to the Warriors, if he is not healthy to play, then none of it matters.

