Lakers Reportedly Targeting 6 Players This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a pivotal offseason, and according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, they have already identified six potential targets as they look to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic. The names reportedly discussed internally include Tobias Harris, Dean Wade, Quentin Grimes, Andrew Wiggins, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson.

With approximately $51 million in projected cap space and three first-round picks available for trade, the Lakers have both flexibility and ammunition. Whether they use it on depth pieces or package assets for a blockbuster move remains to be seen, but the early list offers insight into what they value: size, shooting, and two-way versatility.

Tobias Harris is one of the more established names. The Detroit Pistons forward is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. He will be an unrestricted free agent, which gives the Lakers a clean path to pursue him without sacrificing assets. Harris would not be a star addition, but his scoring efficiency and ability to play either forward spot could stabilize the rotation.

Dean Wade presents a lower-cost option. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is averaging 5.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 41.7% shooting from the field and 34.0% from three. He will also be an unrestricted free agent. Wade’s appeal lies more in defensive flexibility and spacing rather than production, making him a potential rotation piece rather than a headline signing.

Quentin Grimes offers more upside. The Philadelphia 76ers guard is posting 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 43.9% overall and 34.1% from deep. As another unrestricted free agent, Grimes fits the mold of a younger two-way wing who can handle secondary playmaking duties next to Doncic.

Andrew Wiggins would be the most intriguing addition if he declines his $30.1 million player option with the Miami Heat. He is averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. Wiggins brings championship experience, athleticism, and reliable perimeter defense. If he hits free agency, he would likely command significant interest across the league.

Tari Eason is under contract for one more season at $5.6 million, but acquiring him would require a trade. The Houston Rockets forward is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and an impressive 46.0% from three. Houston values him highly, so any deal would require real assets.

Peyton Watson is another name to monitor. The Denver Nuggets wing is having a breakout year with 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 49.6% shooting and 41.7% from three. As a restricted free agent, Denver can match offers, but their looming luxury tax concerns could complicate matters.

The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the West with a record of 33-21 through 54 games, identical to last year’s mark, but with Luka now firmly established as the franchise cornerstone. Whether they pursue depth signings or swing for something bigger, this offseason will define the next chapter in Los Angeles.