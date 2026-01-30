Cooper Flagg Speaks On Record-Breaking 49-Point Performance Being Wasted

Dallas Mavericks phenom Cooper Flagg put up a sensational performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, posting 49 points and 10 rebounds for the game. Although Flagg’s record-breaking performance was noteworthy, it was evident that the rookie wasn’t too concerned with individual accomplishments.

Despite Cooper Flagg’s heroic display, the Mavericks suffered a 123-121 loss in the closing seconds of the game, effectively spoiling Flagg’s big night. During his post-game media availability, Flagg shrugged off his achievement, focusing solely on the team’s performance.

“It’s tough,” Flagg stated. “We fight the whole game, been really hard, stick together through a lot of tough stuff. They went on a lot of runs. We stuck with it, gave ourselves a lot of chances to win. Obviously, you want to come away with a win, but a lot of positives to take away as well.”

Although Cooper Flagg’s reaction was rather cold, his performance cannot be understated enough. By dropping 49 points, Flagg officially became the highest-scoring teenager in NBA history. Additionally, he also became the only rookie since Michael Jordan to record 49 points and 10+ rebounds in a single game.

Thursday night was also meaningful for the Mavericks’ franchise as it marked the night of Mark Aguirre’s jersey retirement. Surprisingly, prior to this game, Flagg and Aguirre were tied for the most points by a Mavericks rookie in a single game (42). Now, Flagg stands alone at the top.

Still, it is evident that the loss stings. In the final seconds of the game, after Cooper Flagg knocked down a clutch three-pointer to level the score, Flagg lost the ball.

With Kon Knueppel (34 PTS, 8-12 3PT) forcing the turnover, Flagg was forced to foul his former Duke teammate to prevent an easy basket in transition. The Hornets’ ROTY candidate eventually iced the game with two free throws.

KON AGAINST COOPER FOR THE WIN. CHAOS pic.twitter.com/2QV6NekqfZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 30, 2026

Although Flagg’s error in the final play may have cost Dallas the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had a resoundingly positive takeaway from the performance. While addressing Flagg’s outing, he shared:

“He’s not about numbers, he’s about wins and losses. That’s who he is. He competes to win. People that take stats, he’s not worried about. So, for a young man who thinks that way, he’s going to be a champion sooner than later… He’s just competitive. He tried to will his team to a win tonight.”

In his defense, Cooper Flagg almost singlehandedly carried the Mavericks on Thursday night. With Klay Thompson emerging as the next highest scorer with 16 points, it is evident that Dallas’ entire offensive burden rested on the rookie’s shoulders.

Thursday night’s result adds to the Mavericks’ losing streak, which has grown to three since their loss to the Lakers. Having fallen to 19-29 on the season, Dallas appears to be entering a slump at a fairly crucial point in the season.