Lakers Complete Unlikely Comeback Against Mavericks; 4 Reasons Why They Pulled It Off

The Lakers looked cooked earlier in the night. Dallas built confidence, the crowd got quiet, and Los Angeles couldn’t string together stops. But this group has leaned on resilience all season, and this comeback felt like a snapshot of that identity. After digging out of a double-digit hole, the Lakers stormed back for a 116-110 win, flipping the game with execution on both ends when it mattered most.

We already handed out player grades for every Laker, but the big picture tells an even deeper story. From Luka Doncic taking over late, to a massive rebounding edge, to unexpected bench energy, this wasn’t about one play, it was about a series of winning stretches that slowly broke Dallas down.

Luka Doncic Controlled The Game When It Tightened

When the Lakers needed order, Luka gave them control. He poured in 33 points on just 15 shots (8-of-15 FG) and lived at the free-throw line, going 14-of-15. That’s elite efficiency, and it kept the offense afloat even when the half-court sets bogged down. He also dished out 11 assists, meaning he directly accounted for at least 55+ points when you factor in three-pointers from teammates.

What stood out most was his composure late. Despite committing 5 turnovers, Doncic had a +18 plus-minus, the best among starters, because he dictated pace in crunch time. Dallas had no answer for his pick-and-roll reads, and once the Mavs started sending help, shooters like Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia made them pay.

The Lakers Owned The Glass

Los Angeles flat-out overwhelmed Dallas on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 57-43. That included 16 offensive rebounds, which led to second-chance opportunities that slowly drained the Mavericks’ momentum. Deandre Ayton was a force inside with 11 rebounds (5 offensive), even on a tough shooting night.

Those extra possessions mattered. The Lakers took 90 shots to Dallas’ 94, but the quality of second looks tilted the game. Rui Hachimura added 8 rebounds off the bench, Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 4 in just 12 minutes, and even guards like Luka and LeBron James combined for 16 boards. When a team claws back from a deficit, it almost always starts with extra effort plays, and that was the difference here.

Role Players Flipped The Energy

This comeback doesn’t happen without the bench. Rui Hachimura delivered 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, drilling 4-of-7 from three and posting a team-best +21. Every time Dallas threatened to stretch the lead again, Rui answered with a timely bucket.

Jarred Vanderbilt also changed the feel of the game. In just 12 minutes, he scored 8 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and handed out 2 assists while bringing defensive chaos. The Lakers’ second unit helped the team shoot 41.2% from three (14-of-34) overall, a huge edge over Dallas’ 34.5%, and that perimeter gap showed up in the final margin.

Defensive Adjustments Wore Dallas Down

Dallas started strong offensively but faded as the Lakers tightened the screws. The Mavericks shot just 41.5% from the field (39-of-94) and managed only 10 made threes. Cooper Flagg needed 20 shots for his 16 points, and Max Christie went 8-of-18, both facing heavier defensive pressure in the second half.

The Lakers protected the rim too, recording 8 blocks, including 2 from Marcus Smart and 1 each from Ayton, LeBron, Rui, and Hayes. Those interior contests forced Dallas into tougher perimeter looks, and even though the Mavs had 20 fast-break points, they struggled to score consistently in the half court late. Over the final stretch, Los Angeles turned defense into offense, and that’s when the comeback fully came to life.