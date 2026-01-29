Warriors Injury Update: Good News On Jonathan Kuminga As Steve Kerr Shares Return Timeline

The Golden State Warriors‘ campaign was effectively in jeopardy following a flurry of injuries to the roster. On a positive note, however, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga may be due to return from injury in the coming days.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Jonathan Kuminga’s recovery, along with a potential return timeline.

“[Jonathan Kuminga] left the trip early, came home a couple of days ago to really focus on rehab,” Kerr stated. “We’re hoping that he’s not out for too long and that he’ll be able to play. But it literally is one of those things where it’s just day-to-day.”

“Tomorrow, I’ll be in the facility, obviously with our game against Detroit,” he continued. “I’ll get a chance to talk to Rick and see JK. Hopefully this won’t last too long.”

Jonathan Kuminga seemingly tweaked his ankle during a game against the Dallas Mavericks, which an MRI later confirmed was a bone bruise owing to hyperextension.

In the three games he missed because of injury, the Warriors posted a 2-1 record, showcasing the team’s resilience. But when considering their 27-22 record (eighth in the West) for the season, the Warriors need all hands on deck to secure a playoff berth.

In this regard, seeing Kuminga back in the lineup will be positively viewed by the Warriors. However, with the trade deadline looming, uncertainty lingers.

Steve Kerr Discussed The Deadline With Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be quite active in making deals ahead of the trade deadline. While several players may find themselves mentioned in trade conversations, it has become apparent that all roads lead back to Jonathan Kuminga.

On that note, Steve Kerr mentioned that he had been discussing the trade deadline and the possible outcomes with Jonathan Kuminga.

“He and I have had many conversations about his future, about his current status on the team,” Kerr commented. “We talk frequently. We have not spoken about this trade deadline for the last week or two, but we talk all the time.”

“I’m always very transparent with my players,” he added. “I think everybody wants honesty, and I’m always open to conversation with all my guys. If I see something that needs to be addressed, I always bring it up.”

Earlier in the month, Kuminga demanded a trade from the Warriors. Shortly after, Jimmy Butler sustained a season-ending injury, effectively forcing Golden State to rely on the 24-year-old to shore up the rotation. Although this hasn’t been favorable for Kuminga, given Golden State’s circumstances, the team hasn’t had any option but to retain him.

Currently, the Warriors find themselves closely linked in trade talks involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. While acquiring the Bucks’ superstar would undoubtedly be ideal for the Warriors, considering that they may also have to part with Kuminga in a potential deal, Golden State may have some big decisions to make ahead of the deadline.