Warriors’s Chances Of Retaining Jonathan Kuminga Reportedly Increased After Jimmy Butler’s Injury

The 2025-26 season has seen ups and downs in the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and their forward Jonathan Kuminga. Although the matter appeared to have reached a breaking point earlier in the month, the situation seems more likely to head in another direction.

In a recent report, ESPN’s Anthony Slater noted that, despite Jonathan Kuminga’s trade demands, the Warriors are more likely to retain the forward, especially in Jimmy Butler’s absence for the remainder of the campaign.

“Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler’s right ACL tear,” Slater wrote. “Prior to that injury, Kuminga was a $22.5 million wing rotting on the bench, having not seen the floor for 16 straight games. Without Butler, he’s back in the mix, scoring 30 points in 30 bench minutes before the injury. There’s an internal conversation that he’d get another crack at minutes post-deadline, if he’s still around. That has yet to be determined, though.”

While it seemed more or less certain that Kuminga would be traded ahead of the deadline, Butler’s ACL injury changed the entire game plan. After missing 16 games since mid-December, Kuminga was suddenly reinstated, resulting in him posting 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

Slater noted that while Kuminga’s trade demand has been acknowledged, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy is unlikely to pull the trigger on a trade to align with the forward’s wishes. With the team still prioritizing its returns, the Dubs may only consider a deal that inherently favors them.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Injury Impacts His Trade Value

At 23, Jonathan Kuminga is perceived as a star-caliber player with the potential to be a franchise cornerstone. Although this aspect hasn’t been put on display in the Bay Area, primarily due to his struggles with carving out a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s system, teams around the league have gauged the forward’s value.

Kuminga’s $22.5 million contract makes him an enticing asset for rebuilding teams, resulting in franchises like the Sacramento Kings showing a keen interest in acquiring him. However, since Kuminga suffered a bone bruise during a game against the Dallas Mavericks, the forward’s trade value has taken a minor hit.

For the Warriors, seeing Kuminga’s trade value decline reduces their chances of bringing in valuable assets in a potential trade scenario. While the Dubs have been linked with several players, including Andrew Wiggins lately, any trade involving Kuminga may not help them acquire multiple draft picks or young players.

Needless to say, Jonathan Kuminga’s future doesn’t look very promising, as the likelihood of him remaining in Golden State increases with each passing day. While the offseason could be a better opportunity, given that he will be a restricted free agent, the forward may find himself in a similar position to last year, potentially repeating the entire cycle.