Rockets Player Ratings: Durant’s 25 Points Leads To Fifth Straight Win In Destruction Of Jazz

This one never felt competitive, and that’s putting it lightly. The Houston Rockets came out sharp, stayed sharp, and never gave the Utah Jazz a window back into the game. By the middle of the second quarter, the tone was already set. By the third, it was over, and the 140-106 score reflects that.

The shot-making was clean, the ball movement was crisp, and defensively, they made everything difficult without needing to overextend. It looked like a team that knows exactly who it is right now. Five straight wins doesn’t happen by accident, and this one might’ve been the most convincing of the bunch.

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 2 BLK, 8-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 30 MIN

Kevin Durant picked his spots and never forced the issue. That’s what made this performance stand out – everything came within the flow. He scored when it was there, facilitated when it wasn’t, and anchored both ends with quiet authority. Efficient, controlled, and completely in command.

Amen Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 7-11 FG, 7-9 FT, 32 MIN

Amen Thompson continues to play like a problem for defenses. He got downhill whenever he wanted, finished through contact, and stayed active defensively. It’s the kind of performance that doesn’t always jump off the page, but when you watch it, you feel it.

Alperen Sengun: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 8-12 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 3-6 FT, 28 MIN

Alperen Sengun kept things simple, and that’s when he’s at his best. Quick decisions, efficient touches, and constant pressure on the defense. He didn’t need a huge volume to make a real impact.

Tari Eason: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 TOV, 7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Eason brought instant energy and turned it into production. Efficient scoring, active rebounding, and no wasted possessions. This was a high-impact bench performance.

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 4-8 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

The selection of shots was aggressive. Smith was not perfect, but with the three-ball going, it made a difference. Smith stretched the floor and maintained Utah’s defensive assignment. This created good opportunities for his teammates.

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-10 FG, 4-8 3-PT FG, 29 MIN

Sheppard’s shooting has carried on from his last game and will hopefully continue to finish the season. The shooting was good, but the playmaking was the most impressive of both. Nothing was forced. The game simply came to him, and he flowed into the play.

Jae’Sean Tate: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3-5 FG, 1-1 FT, 12 MIN

Tate stepped in and did a little bit of everything. He played physically, remained active, and engaged. He stepped it up and kept the intensity up with the starting unit.

Dorian Finney-Smith: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Quick, efficient, and exactly what you want from a role player. No overthinking, just solid basketball.

Clint Capela: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1-2 FG, 13 MIN

Clint Capela handled the interior work – rebounding, rim protection, and keeping things steady defensively.

Aaron Holiday: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

Holiday spaced the floor well and kept the offense organized. Nothing flashy, just reliable minutes.

Josh Okogie: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 STL, 1-1 FG, 10 MIN

Okogie’s impact came defensively. Active hands, good energy, and disruptive presence.

JD Davison: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 3-4 FT, 7 MIN

Short run, but he made it count. Attacked, got to the line, and stayed aggressive.

Jeff Green: C

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 7 MIN

Didn’t find his rhythm in limited minutes.