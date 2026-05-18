Lakers Fans Are Outraged As Luka Doncic Gets 0 First-Place MVP Votes

Lakers fans are sick of Luka Doncic being disrespected.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP for the 2025-26 NBA season on Sunday. While Gilgeous-Alexander was the deserving winner, something else stood out when the NBA released the voting results.

We already knew that Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic wasn’t in the top three, and while he finished fourth, he didn’t even receive a single first-place vote from the 100 media members. To say Lakers fans weren’t happy about that would be an understatement.

“This is ultimate disrespect from clown reporters,” one fan called out the voters for disrespecting Doncic.

“They hate him. Pretty obvious with zero first-place votes,” another fan believes the voters hate Doncic.

“It’s that jersey he put on, man… They did Kobe the same way,” one thinks Doncic being a Laker played a role in this.

“First player to get voter fatigue before even winning MVP,” a fan thinks voter fatigue is the explanation, even though Doncic has never won the award.

“The only way for Luka to get a first-place vote in a Lakers jersey is to average 50 points a game,” one more fan claimed that Doncic is being penalized for being a Laker.

“Luka needs to go scorched earth next season. The disrespect is wild,” a fan wants Doncic to go on a revenge tour next season.

Gilgeous-Alexander received the majority of the first-place votes with 83. As for the rest, Nikola Jokic got 10, Victor Wembanyama five, and Cade Cunningham two.

Doncic has only ever received four first-place votes in his entire career. They all came in 2024, when he finished third in voting. That’s actually the only time he’s finished in the top three.

In 2026, Doncic received one second-place vote, eight third-place votes, 60 fourth-place votes, and 23 fifth-place votes. That, in turn, means eight voters didn’t even have the Slovenian in their top five.

Now, Doncic did not have the best MVP case, and you can even argue he shouldn’t have gotten a first-place vote. For eight individuals to leave the six-time All-Star off their ballot is just absurd, though.

Let’s look at what Doncic did this season, shall we? The 27-year-old averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Doncic won the scoring title and helped the Lakers post an impressive 53-29 record. That is a sure-shot top-five pick for MVP.

As for first-place votes, Doncic won’t need to average 50 points a game for them, as one of the fans claimed. What will probably help his cause is leading his team to a higher seed than fourth for once.

Doncic’s teams have never finished higher than fourth in the Western Conference in his eight seasons in the NBA. If he puts up those numbers and the Lakers are the first or second seed, you better believe he’ll get a lot of first-place votes.

As for these Lakers fans claiming Doncic has been penalized because he plays for the team, that’s down to their players not winning an award in a very long time now. The last Laker to earn a regular-season award was Lamar Odom in 2011, when he was named Sixth Man of the Year.

We have to go back a bit further for the last MVP, with that being Kobe Bryant in 2008. WNBA icon Candace Parker had claimed voters had gotten bored with greatness in the case of Bryant, who only won one MVP, and was hoping Doncic didn’t suffer the same fate. Lakers fans will tell you that’s absolutely what has happened here.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts $200K Audemars Piguet Watches To Every Thunder Teammate After 2nd MVP Win
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like