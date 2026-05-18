MJ’s Friend Reveals Who Could Actually Leave Michael Jordan Starstruck

Fred Whitfield thinks only Muhammad Ali could turn Michael Jordan into a little kid.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
MJ’s Friend Reveals Who Could Actually Leave Michael Jordan Starstruck
Credit: Fadeaway World

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan tends to leave almost everyone he meets starstruck, but has there been anyone who has had that effect on him? Well, Jordan’s longtime friend and former Charlotte Hornets president, Fred Whitfield, was asked if anyone could turn the Chicago Bulls icon into a little kid on The JustIn Time Podcast.

“The only person that I can think of is Muhammad Ali,” Whitfield said. “We went to, I think, four or five, maybe four Kentucky Derbies together. But Muhammad Ali is the only one that I think could really make Michael turn into a kid. He obviously idolized David Thompson as well, but Muhammad Ali was a big deal to all of us.”

It just had to be another legendary figure like the late great Muhammad Ali. Ali went down as arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, but it wasn’t just his actions in the ring that made him so special.

Ali was a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement. He used his massive platform to speak on injustices and famously refused to serve in the U.S. Army in the war against Vietnam.

Ali was a huge inspiration for any Black individual growing up in that time, and Jordan, born in 1963, was no different. It would be a while before these two would cross paths, though, as their first meeting was before Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz.

“It was the first time I actually met him,” Jordan said, via J.A. Adande. “He’s a legend, not only in the ring but for his international stance for a lot of different things. He’s passed on a lot of legacy, a lot of opportunities to myself and other players in professional ranks that we have decided to extend on. We are fingers, and he certainly is a hand. It’s always great to meet those type of people.” …

Here is Ali at that game, and just listen to that ovation.

As mentioned in that clip, Ali was arguably the only sports figure at the time who was more famous than Jordan. He had really transcended sports.

The whole world then suffered a devastating blow when Ali died on June 2, 2016, and Jordan sent out a statement on his passing, via Estee Portnoy.

“This is a sad day for me – and for the world. Muhammad Ali was bigger than sports and larger than life. He said he was ‘The Greatest’ and he was right. He was the greatest of his era in the ring and a global icon in sports. I was a kid during his prime, but I remember some of his epic fights and his incredible style. My sincerest condolences go out to his wife, Lonnie, his kids and family.”

When Jordan thinks someone was indeed “The Greatest,” you know they were pretty damn special.

While Jordan looked up to Ali, he didn’t follow his example when he was at the peak of his powers. He opted against speaking on political and social issues, something he continues to get criticized for even today. Jordan has started speaking up in recent years, at least. Better late than never, I guess.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Lakers Fans Are Outraged As Luka Doncic Gets 0 First-Place MVP Votes
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like