Friend Of Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancée Tragically Dies At Bachelorette Party

What was supposed to be one of the happiest weeks of Jade Jones’ life has instead turned into an unimaginable tragedy. According to TMZ, Makenzi Kern, one of the closest friends of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée, passed away unexpectedly during Jones’ bachelorette trip in St. Barts. Kern was just 26 years old.

The group had traveled to the Caribbean island on June 2 to celebrate Jones’ upcoming wedding. Photos shared across social media showed the friends enjoying the trip, posing by the beach, relaxing by the pool, and celebrating what was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Just days later, everything changed. According to reports from TMZ, Kern died on June 8 from unexpected health complications. Her family has reportedly stated that they do not believe drugs, alcohol, or foul play played any role in her death. As of now, no official cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves through those who knew her.

Kern and Jones shared a friendship that stretched back nearly a decade. The two met while serving as cheerleaders at Iowa State University and remained close long after their college years ended. Their bond was evident throughout the bachelorette trip, where Kern appeared in multiple photos alongside Jones and the rest of the bridal party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenz (@makenzikern)

The timing makes the tragedy even more difficult to comprehend. Kern reportedly passed away just two days after celebrating her 26th birthday. The group was also believed to be nearing the end of the trip and preparing to return home.

Before the devastating news emerged, Jones had documented parts of the celebration on social media. One post featured the caption, “hopped on a flight to cloud 9,” capturing the excitement surrounding the occasion. Kern appeared smiling in several of those photos.

As news of her passing spread, those images quickly became painful reminders of how suddenly life can change. Neither Jones, Haliburton, nor members of the bridal party have publicly commented on the tragedy. Understandably, they appear to be grieving privately during an incredibly difficult time.

The loss comes during what has already been an emotional period for Haliburton and Jones. The couple got engaged in July 2025 at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum, shortly after Haliburton suffered the Achilles injury that ended his season. Despite that setback, they had been looking forward to beginning the next chapter of their lives together.

Now, that celebration has been overshadowed by loss.

For many, Makenzi Kern will be remembered not because of the tragedy that took her life, but because of the joy she brought to those around her. Friends described her as someone who could light up any room and create lasting connections wherever she went.

Instead of returning home with memories from a wedding celebration, her loved ones are now mourning someone who was taken far too soon. At just 26 years old, Makenzi Kern’s life ended unexpectedly, leaving behind a grieving family and heartbroken friends.