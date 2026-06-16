Spurs Players Ignored Jeremy Sochan When He Tried To Shake Hands With Them After Knicks Won The Title

Jeremy Sochan's former Spurs teammates didn't show him any love.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jeremy Sochan spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, but his former teammates appeared to give him the cold shoulder after the New York Knicks won their first title in 53 years. Victor Wembanyama and several other Spurs players walked off the court without shaking hands with their Knicks counterparts after Game 5 on Saturday, but Sochan still attempted to interact with them.

Sochan followed his former teammates almost all the way into their tunnel, but he seemingly realized they were paying him no heed and made his way back to the court.

That was disappointing. Then again, Sochan was talking trash to Wembanyama during Game 5. The two-time All-Star smacked him on the chest at one point after being subjected to trash talk. Sochan even got in Wembanyama’s way at one point, but the Frenchman bumped him and then walked past. There was definitely some spiciness here.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown would also sub Sochan in for the first time in Game 5 with 8.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The 23-year-old was tasked with guarding Wembanyama, and Mikal Bridges hilariously praised him on his Instagram Live on Monday.

“Jeremy Sochan… n****’s a savage, bro,” Bridges said, via Legion Hoops. “That n****’s the ultimate savage. He don’t play all playoffs, all Finals, and you put that n**** in the last 10 seconds of the game, and you’re going to tell him not to f*** up. Not to foul a n****. Not to give up an open three. Go guard Wemby… Victor. The f****** French n****? Savage, bro.”

That was an interesting decision. It could have backfired, but it didn’t, with the Knicks winning 94-90.

Sochan is now an NBA champion while his former teammates had to walk away empty-handed. He didn’t do much on the court during this playoff run, though.

Sochan averaged 2.5 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game for the Knicks in the playoffs. He wasn’t really in the rotation, which was the case during the regular season, too.

Where Sochan might have helped the Knicks the most is in devising a game plan for Wembanyama. He spoke about the blueprint to slow down his former teammate before the series, and it involved tiring him out. Wembanyama did indeed appear tired down the stretch in these games, and Sochan might take some of the credit for that. He knew him well, as they had become good friends during their time together in San Antonio.

The Spurs had selected Sochan with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Wembanyama arrived a year later as the No. 1 pick.

Sochan was a big part of the Spurs’ rotation during Wembanyama’s first two seasons, but then saw his playing time dwindle in 2025-26. That led him to want to go elsewhere to get more minutes, but the team was unable to trade him before the Feb. 5 deadline.

The Spurs then chose to waive Sochan days later, and he’d end up signing with the Knicks. With how little he ended up playing for them, too, though, you do wonder what the future holds for him.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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