5 NBA Superstars Who Should Take Less Money In 2026 Offseason After Jalen Brunson Proved It Works

As we head into the 2026 offseason, NBA stars are probably looking to maximize every dollar because championships aren’t guaranteed. Jalen Brunson might have changed the conversation.

When Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks in July 2024, he reportedly left approximately $113 million in potential earnings on the table compared to waiting for unrestricted free agency. We all questioned the decision at the time.

Why would a superstar sacrifice that much money in an era defined by player empowerment and record-breaking deals?

Two years later, the answer arrived in the form of a 2026 championship parade down the streets of New York.

The Knicks used that flexibility to build one of the most complete teams in basketball, adding stars Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl Anthony- Towns while picking up bench pieces such as Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson.

The result was a dominant 16-3 playoff run, highlighted by multiple historic comebacks and capped by Brunson capturing Finals MVP while ending the franchise’s 53-year title drought. Suddenly, taking less money no longer looks foolish and could be the new trend because it simply works.

These five stars could be the next players to follow Brunson’s blueprint.

5. Austin Reaves – Free Agency

Expected Deal: $241 Million, 5 Years

Paycut Deal: $180 Million, 5 Years

Austin Reaves enters the 2026 offseason as one of the NBA’s hottest players. The former undrafted guard is reportedly in line to command up to approximately $178 million over four years from a rival team.

In comparison, the Los Angeles Lakers could offer roughly $241 million over five years if they use their Bird rights. That’s if Reaves is worth that amount of money.

After years of providing elite value on bargain contracts, Reaves has earned the right to cash in.

The 2025-26 season proved he is much more than a third or fourth option. Reaves averaged around 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 49.0% from the field, 36.0% from three, and 87.1% from the free-throw line.

He became the ideal secondary creator alongside Luka Doncic, thriving both on and off the ball while consistently delivering in crunch time.

However, Brunson’s example could force Reaves to ask a difficult question. Does he maximize every dollar, or sacrifice some guaranteed money to help the Lakers build a championship roster?

If Reaves accepted something closer to $180-$190 million instead of the full $241 million, Los Angeles could preserve flexibility to strengthen its frontcourt, improve bench depth, and maximize Luka’s championship window.

4. Donovan Mitchell – Extension

Expected Deal: $285 Million, 4 Years

Paycut Deal: $230 Million, 4 Years

Donovan Mitchell is eligible for another massive extension, one that could approach four years and over $280 million, depending on the structure and salary cap growth. Cleveland would almost certainly place the full offer on the table because few players in franchise history have earned it more.

Mitchell continued his elite production during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging approximately 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. He earned another All-Star selection and remained one of the league’s most explosive playoff performers.

Since arriving in Cleveland, the Cavaliers have transformed from a rebuilding team into an Eastern Conference powerhouse, making the Eastern Conference Finals this season behind the 29-year-old.

But the Cavaliers don’t possess the financial advantages of larger markets. Evan Mobley is due significant money, James Harden will remain expensive, and Jarrett Allen commands a substantial salary.

If Mitchell accepted even $30-50 million less than the absolute maximum, Cleveland could maintain its core while adding valuable rotation pieces. Brunson proved that a superstar discount is an investment in winning, and the Cavaliers need to focus on adding a dominant two-way wing and some better bench pieces.

3. James Harden – Free Agency

Expected Deal: $150 Million, 3 Years

Paycut Deal: $90 Million, 3 Years

James Harden heads into the 2026 offseason for his final big deal, and the Cavs might be nervous about it. The former MVP holds a player option and could pursue one final lucrative multi-year contract worth approximately $50-60 million annually, depending on the market and contract structure.

Even at this stage of his career, Harden is one of the NBA’s biggest names and most accomplished offensive players, and the Cavaliers need him to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals next season.

The 2025-26 season reminded everyone that Harden can still impact winning at an elite level. He averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 88.4% from the free-throw line.

His ability to orchestrate an offense remains among the league’s best, and he continued climbing the all-time leaderboard in both assists and three-pointers made. Harden’s resume is already Hall of Fame-worthy, featuring an NBA MVP award, 11 All-Star selections, 6 All-NBA First Team honors, three scoring titles, and two assist titles.

He also sells tickets. However, one achievement still eludes him: an NBA championship.

Harden has earned well over $400 million in career salary, in addition to massive endorsement deals through Adidas and other partnerships. If there was ever a time to prioritize winning over maximizing income, this could be it.

Taking a Brunson-style discount, perhaps accepting $20-30 million annually instead of pursuing every available dollar, could allow the Cavaliers to retain depth, add another impact contributor, and maximize what may be Harden’s final realistic opportunity to compete for a title.

2. Nikola Jokic – Extension

Expected Deal: $285 Million, 4 Years

Paycut Deal: $230 Million, 4 Years

Nikola Jokic could eventually become eligible for another extension worth approximately four years and nearly $290 million, potentially making him one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. Denver would offer every dollar without hesitation because Jokic has become the greatest player the franchise has ever produced.

The Serbian superstar somehow continues improving. In 2025-26, Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 56.9% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range. He recorded another triple-double average, added to his MVP resume, and strengthened his argument as one of the best offensive centers basketball has ever seen.

Yet Jokic has never appeared obsessed with maximizing income. He has repeatedly emphasized loyalty and team success. Denver’s title aspirations depend heavily on maintaining depth around him, especially after losing key contributors in recent years.

If Jokic voluntarily accepted $50 million below the maximum, the Nuggets could bounce back with reinforcements after a disappointing first-round exit this season.

1. LeBron James – Free Agency

Expected Deal: $55 Million, 1 Year

Paycut Deal: $50 Million, 2 Years (1 Year Player Option)

LeBron James enters free agency with a net worth reportedly approaching $1.5 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in sports history. Even at 41 years old, he could command a contract worth $50-60 million for one season at the minimum, and multiple teams would line up to offer it based on his continued excellence and commercial impact.

The remarkable part is that LeBron still produces like an All-NBA superstar. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range.

He is one of the league’s smartest playmakers and most versatile performers. Of course, his resume includes 4 NBA championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs, 22 All-Star selections, 21 All-NBA teams, and the title of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

No player could send a stronger message than LeBron taking less money. If he signed for $25 million per season (including a second-year player option) instead of demanding the full max, the Lakers could use the savings to add high-level role players around Luka Doncic.

If not the Lakers, the team interested in James could still bring him on board for a discount and give him a chance to chase his 5th NBA championship and try to catch Michael Jordan’s ghost. Make no mistake, many teams are interested in The King’s signature.

At this point, another championship would do more for LeBron’s legacy than another $20-25 million ever could. Brunson showed that sacrifice can produce banners. For a player who has always chased greatness, that lesson might be impossible to ignore.