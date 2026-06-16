Jalen Brunson Coldly Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Apology On National TV For Knicks’ Criticism

Jalen Brunson, the NBA Finals MVP, appeared on First Take this morning and spoke to Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams, and Shae Cornette of ESPN in an interview segment on the show, where the Knicks guard discussed his championship run with New York.

But before anything else, Stephen A. Smith apologized to Jalen Brunson for his criticism over the years and showed gratitude to the 29-year-old for winning an NBA championship with his favorite team, the Knicks. Jalen Brunson had a cold response to his apology.

“Let me confess on national television… I was telling them nobody trolls me better than you the way that you do it, because when last year when y’all beat Boston, I’m on the court and he just walks up to me and looks me in my face and goes ‘I’m not going to even say anything’ and just walked away.”

“That’s what he does because he remembers that I doubted the brother when he was coming out of Villanova. He was in Dallas. I said, ‘All right, the brother can play, but we’re getting him a four-year deal in 2022. I’m like, ‘What? This is not Kevin Durant. What the hell are we going to do?” Stephen A. Smith said.

“In his own way, he reminds me of this in some way every time. It’s automatic. It’s because Pops and I go back over 30 years. National television owes this man an apology. You understand what I’m saying?”

“I am grateful for what you have done for this city. What y’all have done for this city. And you won’t be hearing any more doubts from me, my brother. You’re a champion,” concluded Smith.

“We’ll see about that… but thank you,” Brunson responded coldly, since he recognized that Smith might be in a position to criticize the Knicks once again due to the nature of his job.

Thrice for this postseason alone, Stephen A. Smith criticized the Knicks. Heading into the playoffs, he first claimed that Brunson would be the reason why the Knicks don’t win an NBA championship.

After the Knicks went down 2-1 to the Hawks in the first round, Smith had a public spat with Josh Hart, who called him out for being a ‘part-time Knicks fan.’

Subsequently, after taking credit for the Knicks’ 13-game playoff win streak, Stephen A. Smith also criticized Jalen Brunson during the NBA Finals, calling him selfish after the Knicks’ Game 3 loss to the Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson ended the series averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc to clinch the Finals MVP.

Clearly, Jalen Brunson has kept the receipts and will not forgive as easily. He thanked Smith for recognizing his achievements but did not say anything about forgiving him.

Before the Knicks secured their championship rings, there was a hypothetical discussion on which loyal Knicks fans should also receive a ring. Smith rightly counted himself out of the contention, saying Spike Lee deserves it more than him.

But even if there was a spare ring for a loyal Knicks fan, I doubt Josh Hart or Jalen Brunson would let Stephen A. Smith get any claim over that.