Bill Simmons Willing To Bet His Life On LeBron James Joining Warriors

As his $52.6 million contract comes to an end, LeBron James finds himself entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. For the most part, rumors have linked James to return to the Los Angeles Lakers or even finishing his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, counting out the Golden State Warriors as a landing spot may not be advisable.

With the offseason officially underway, many teams will turn their attention toward free agency to improve their rosters. As Golden State attempts to do the same, recent updates have seen the Warriors gain more attention as suitors for LeBron James. On that note, NBA analyst Bill Simmons made a rather bold prediction about James’ next move recently.

“Before we get to Giannis, LeBron, what happens with that is a good one,” Simmons began. “This one is a really fun one because the Warriors are really in play now, like for real. I really feel like if I had to bet my life on a team, I’d think I would bet on them.. I’m not actually betting it, but I think that would be the move for me.”

It goes without saying that a move to the Warriors would be an intriguing one for James. Although the superstar has had his fair share of battles with the franchise in the NBA Finals, the notion of teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for what could be his last season in the NBA is certainly exciting.

Latest reports indicate that James himself is also curious about teaming up with Curry on the Warriors. Given the success and chemistry the two have had during All-Star Games and while representing the U.S. men’s national basketball team, there is every reason to believe it could be successful, too. But would such a move be feasible for Golden State?

Can The Warriors Afford LeBron James?

The possibility of LeBron James joining the Warriors has generated more traction following Stephen Curry’s plans to meet James this summer. While this is immensely promising from the perspective of bringing the superstar forward on board, there may be some logistical issues that could prevent the Warriors from completing this move.

At the current juncture, the Golden State Warriors are expected to have a total salary payroll of $181.4 million, which is already over the expected salary cap of $165 million. Although this gives them roughly $27.6 million of flexibility before going over the first tax apron ($209 million), it may not be ideal.

While many teams, including the Warriors, are expected to show interest in LeBron James, most have indicated they are only willing to sign him to a minimum contract. For the most part, this is justified by the fact that the superstar is already 41 years old. But in light of his performance last season, where he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, James may be seeking a max contract.

It goes without saying that this would be quite unreasonable for the Warriors, who already have an immense amount of money tied up in Jimmy Butler‘s ($56.8 million) and Stephen Curry’s ($62.5 million) contracts. Thus, there are only two ways the Dubs can truly afford LeBron James.

The first option involves an aggressive approach to clearing cap space this summer. From offloading Jimmy Butler’s cap hit to bringing back Kristaps Porzingis on a team-friendly deal, the Warriors may have to embrace some drastic measures to absorb James’ contract.

Alternatively, the front office could also convince James of the importance of accepting a pay cut from the perspective of building a championship-contending roster. The meeting with Stephen Curry could prove vital for this approach to work.

Given James’ desire to compete for a title and the need to make the most of Curry’s prime, the Warriors may see more value in the second scenario. However, with this effectively becoming a championship-or-bust situation, the front office may have its own reservations.

Thus, realistically, at least, the path to acquiring LeBron James may be challenging for the Warriors. Given that there are other viable options on the horizon, the Dubs may benefit more from turning their attention elsewhere.