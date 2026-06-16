Mikal Bridges Speaks On Jalen Brunson Deserving A Statue In New York And Becky Hammon’s Criticism

Mikal Bridges went live on Instagram tonight and spoke his mind on several aspects of the Knicks’ playoff run to eventually win the championship. Amid all the things he spoke about, he also had high praise for Jalen Brunson.

He feels that the Finals MVP has done enough to now deserve a statue in New York, making him the first-ever Knicks player to have a statue outside Madison Square Garden.

“JB. Baaaaa. Goat. Baaaaa. Build him a statue,” Bridges said as he made goat noises while talking about Brunson. “Build that little big-headed a– n—- a statue bro,” Bridges further added.

Later on during his livestream, the Knicks forward also addressed the viral criticism from Becky Hammon, the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, that resurfaced from December 2023.

As per her criticism, a player like Jalen Brunson was not capable of being the ‘1A’ scorer on a championship-contending team. Brunson responded by winning a championship in the same building where she was once an assistant coach.

“And about Becky. No disrespect for Becky, man. She’s a m—-rf—-r for real, and she’s a savage for sure… Becky’s a savage, too. I appreciate Becky [Hammon], no cap. The words she said about can’t win with JB being a ‘1A’, ‘1B’, ‘he too little’, all that did is fuel that n—- bro.”

“I don’t care what y’all say or what he says, but I know him. And he ain’t gonna tell y’all. He knows what she said. It fueled that n—- to go be him, go be f—ing great….. Don’t f—k with Becky, bro, don’t disrespect Becky. She’s the GOAT,” Bridges said.

Mikal Bridges on the Becky Hammon and Brunson situation.

“ He know what she said , it fueled him” pic.twitter.com/KiWY3pbMBd — Gio (@jsmove7) June 15, 2026

Earlier as well, he unraveled his true feelings on James Dolan’s suggestion that the Knicks players should engage in celibacy for 10 weeks during the NBA playoffs.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the millions who saw these comments from Bridges. Both Brunson and Towns took to social media and voiced their opinion on Bridges’ Instagram live session.

“Somebody take Mikal’s phone,” Brunson hilariously wrote on X.

“All-Time great IG Live from @mikal_bridges… Now go get some Gatorade,” Towns wrote on X.

Mikal Bridges and the Knicks’ celebrations are going non-stop. Players are not sleeping, partying all night, and still managing to appear for interviews at early hours in the morning.

Bridges also appeared inebriated for an interview with Today at nine in the morning. He admitted to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart during the interview that his celebrations had not stopped.

“You took a shot?” Brunson asked Bridges near the end of the interview. “At 9 o’clock? Call the hotline,” Hart hilariously said.

jalen: u took a shot?! josh: at 9 oclock? call the hotline pic.twitter.com/8TceBeDd2k — sports live tweeter yadira (@jonmoxIeys) June 15, 2026

And if Bridges had been celebrating since 9 AM with alcohol, it is safe to say he was heavily inebriated during the live session, which he had around 11 AM, so two hours later.

Most people say alcohol brings out the candid truth from people, and he heartwarmingly admitted that he felt Jalen Brunson deserves a statue outside Madison Square Garden. But it will be interesting to see if this is what he really feels about Becky Hammon when someone asks him about this when he’s sober.