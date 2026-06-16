Heat Could Target Trae Young If Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit Fails

The Miami Heat will be among the teams to keep an eye on this offseason. After a disappointing end to their campaign, Miami could be on the verge of a major roster shakeup. With Pat Riley also aiming to return the Heat to their rightful place as a perennial playoff team, there could be some big moves on the horizon.

Among these, the potential trade that has garnered the most attention is the one for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Needless to say, this move has been teased for a long time, but to no avail.

While the Heat remain favorites to land Antetokounmpo, they are likely to face some stiff competition. Hence, even if they come up short, NBA insider Marc Stein noted that Miami already has a contingency plan. He wrote:

“I’ve been told by various sources that, in addition to the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Memphis’ Ja Morant, Wizards point guard Trae Young has emerged as another ‘big fish’ backup option for the Miami Heat in the event that Boston, Portland, or some other team manages to outbid Pat Riley and Co. in the trade chase for Antetokounmpo.”

The links with Kawhi Leonard and Ja Morant have been highlighted in the past. Given how valuable a reliable two-way wing is in today’s NBA, Leonard certainly appears to be the more promising acquisition. However, the mention of Washington Wizards guard Trae Young is quite new.

Since joining Washington, Trae Young hasn’t necessarily generated much attention, primarily because he missed time while recovering from injury. Having appeared in only five games for the Wizards last season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, Young does not inspire much confidence as an asset. Still, there may be some merit to Miami’s interest in him.

How Can The Heat Acquire Trae Young?

For the Heat, acquiring Trae Young could be marginally less challenging than going after Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it may not make as much sense, mainly because of Young’s subpar defensive presence, his playmaking ability, especially when paired with athletic big men like Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, could reinvigorate Miami’s offense.

Currently, Young is expected to have a cap hit of $48.9 million next season, which is considerably less than Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million contract. When also factoring in the time he has missed due to injuries, it may also be possible to acquire him at a discounted rate.

Acquiring Young would imply parting with a starting-quality point guard for Miami. In this case, Tyler Herro‘s $33.0 million salary would form the basis for the Heat’s offer.

Herro’s future in Miami seems dubious, to say the least. Although he was reliable when available, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, his 33 appearances, followed by his poor performance in the play-in tournament, may have signaled the end of his time with the franchise.

Along with Herro, the Heat could also look to offload Nikola Jovic‘s $16.2 million contract in this deal. While Jovic displayed immense promise early in the season, the Serbian forward gradually found himself falling out of the rotation. With head coach Erik Spoelstra also appearing frustrated with Jovic during his exit interview, there is good reason to believe that he could be on the way out, too.

The combined value of these two players’ contracts amounts to $49.2 million, allowing Miami to shed $300,000 in salary. While two young players are promising enough, the Heat could make this package more appealing to the Wizards by including two second-round picks, though this may not be in their best interests.

A trade may be the most likely outcome, but there is also a possibility that Young could decline his player option and test free agency. In this scenario, the Heat may find it easier to offer the four-time All-Star a new contract, potentially a more lucrative one since the Wizards’ offer is expected to be a three-year, $120 million deal.

Theoretically, this would enable the Heat not only to sign Young in free agency but also to maintain their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, which could be largely favorable. But considering the kind of toll it could take on their salary cap, Miami may be hesitant to make this move, especially if acquiring Antetokounmpo becomes more likely.