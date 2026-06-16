Josh Hart’s Perfect Response To Jalen Brunson’s Jab At His Missed Layup In Knicks Game 4 Comeback

The Knicks have already begun their public relations run as they won the NBA title with several interviews and appearances lined up less than 48 hours after ending New York’s 53-year championship drought.

Among those interviews, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges appeared on TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager and spoke about their championship run.

When Hager decided to ask them about the rumor that Taylor Swift could be getting married at Madison Square Garden, Brunson decided to use that question as a moment to take a cheeky jab at Hart for missing a wide-open layup in the clutch time during the Knicks’ historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“A lot of great things happen there, like when you’re down one, and you miss wide-open layups,” Brunson said as he put his arm around Josh Hart’s shoulders. The Knicks’ defensive star had the perfect response to this jab from the Finals MVP.

“For me, I wanted to set up an epic last possession. We wouldn’t have gotten that OG tip-in without that missed layup. I was willing to sacrifice the layup so OG could get the tip-in. I was trying to be a good teammate,” Hart said.

JOSH HART MISSED THE LAYUP… UNBELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/hfrAhpeBhG — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 11, 2026

The Knicks were down by one point with less than two minutes left on the clock when Josh Hart missed this layup, which would have put them ahead 105-104. But eventually, the Knicks prevailed after OG Anunoby’s tap-in during the final seconds to secure the 107-106 win.

Mind you, this wasn’t a hostile jab at Hart. Just moments earlier, the reporter also asked Hart if he’s ready to admit that he and Jalen Brunson are best friends.

“You always have work best friends, you know what I mean? Like when you go to school, and you have a friend there, so when he’s not there, you’re like ‘Dang, where’s he at,’ but when you go home, you don’t think about him. That’s like us, you know what I mean?” said Hart.

Brunson seemed a bit hurt by his comment, but in a playful way. Subsequently, Brunson was asked if he considered Hart to be his best friend.

“I was ready to admit it, but after hearing that, I’m good,” Brunson said.

If anything, Brunson actually saw Hart’s missed layup as a symbolic moment as well. During his sit-down with Mallika Andrews, Brunson said that he felt the missed layup was the perfect moment that captures the spirit of this Knicks team.

“When Josh missed that layup,” Brunson said about which play embodies the Knicks’ title run. “I’m not trying to be funny, I know I usually joke about that stuff.”

“He missed the layup in Game 4, I think OG or him fouled Wemby. Then Josh was on the floor, kind of holding his face, and me, KAT, and OG just ran to him like ‘Get up. Next play. F— it.’ So I think that play embodies this team.”

“When you’re able to look past the mistakes, you’re able to do things like make the shot or get the offensive rebound. But when you quickly doubt yourself, and have your teammates come and pick you up, saying we’re good, we’re good. I think that gives us confidence to make another play,” Brunson concluded.

Josh Hart may have missed one important layup, but his contributions were still essential throughout the series. He ended up averaging 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while going 38.2% from the field and 40.0% from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson clinched the Finals MVP award by averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the three-point line.

After having a national championship in college together, followed by an NBA championship now, Brunson and Hart are closer than ever as friends, and it is visible in their banter with each other.

Josh Hart is now entering the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Knicks (2027-28 is a team option). Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson still has three potential seasons (2028-29 is a player option) left on his contract. Hopefully, the Knicks will do whatever it takes to keep this backcourt duo together for the foreseeable future.