Dwight Howard Sounds Off On 76ers’ “Process” Following Another Second-Round Exit

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more storied franchises in the NBA, having been among the first teams in the league. The current iteration of the franchise has been known for its commitment to the “process,” but former NBA player Dwight Howard noted how it can also be a test of faith.

Early on, the famous “trust the process” tagline represented the 76ers’ commitment to development. Now, after another second-round exit on the back of a 144-114 loss in Game 4 against the New York Knicks, Dwight Howard criticized 76ers fans for questioning the franchise’s approach on social media.

“Y’all talking about, ‘No more trusting the Process,’ but last series y’all were like, ‘In the process we trust.’ Smh, the whole point of trusting the process is knowing it’s going to be a journey!” Howard tweeted.

“Remember Embid first 2 years sitting out with injury? Y’all gave up on him, then he came and took over the league! Y’all didn’t believe in Detroit, now look at them! Y’all gave up on OKC, now look at them! And y’all have given up on the Knicks, and now they might be finally going to the chip after 50 years! Moral of the story: Trust the Process!”



The last few days have shown the 76ers’ fan base to be slightly fickle, especially in comparison with Knicks fans, who dominated the arena even during away games.

As Dwight Howard mentioned, several teams underwent large-scale shifts at some point in their history. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, this transition was relatively recent. However, in light of the success they have enjoyed since committing to the rebuilding process, it is difficult to argue with how fulfilling it can be if done right.

Similarly, the New York Knicks, the same team that eliminated the 76ers from the playoffs on Sunday night, have undergone a retooling of their own. With New York enjoying great odds in the title race this year, it is safe to say that Dwight Howard’s fruitful examples of “trusting the process” should offer some respite to 76ers fans.

While Dwight Howard’s belief could also be rooted in his own experiences with the franchise, having spent a season playing for them, there is reason to argue against his point, too.

The 76ers’ “Process” era began with the emergence of Joel Embiid as a superstar. Embiid quickly became the face of the franchise, inheriting the nickname “The Process,” showcasing the potential to bring Philadelphia back into the limelight as a perennial title contender. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Since the 2016-17 season, Joel Embiid and the 76ers have made the playoffs every year, barring the 2024-25 season when the team was riddled with injuries. Although this is impressive in every right, in light of the franchise’s title aspirations, it can be argued that the team has missed the mark.

In the eight playoff appearances the 76ers have made, the furthest the team has reached is the second round. Considering that the last time the franchise even went to the Eastern Conference Finals was in 2001, it is safe to say that the “process” has taken much longer than expected.

Currently, the team is experiencing another shift. With injuries limiting Joel Embiid’s availability, it appears as if the torch has been passed on to Tyrese Maxey, who now emerges as Embiid’s successor as the face of the franchise.

While a new era could hint at new opportunities, given the need for significant upgrades, the 76ers may need to revisit their plans before taking any major steps.