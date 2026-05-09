Kelly Oubre Jr. And Joel Embiid Respond To Knicks Fans’ Takeover Of 76ers Home Arena In Game 3

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Joel Embiid make their feelings known on the overcrowding of Knicks fans in the 76ers' home arena during Game 3 of their Eastern semifinals series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
7 Min Read
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 18: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 18, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 18: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 18, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

After a 0-2 start to the series on the road, the 76ers hoped to bounce back in Game 3 at home as they expected a favorable atmosphere in front of their home crowd against the Knicks in the second round of the Eastern semifinals. Joel Embiid even requested the 76ers fans to make it to this game, but it seems like the Knicks’ fans had other plans.

Thousands of Knicks fans swarmed the 76ers’ home arena in Game 3, and the atmosphere of the arena apparently felt like they were still playing at Madison Square Garden.

Eventually, this atmosphere seemed to cost the team’s morale as the 76ers lost 94-108 and are now down 0-3 in the series to the Knicks. Following the game, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Joel Embiid both addressed their reaction to the hostile atmosphere they faced at home.

“I could say something that could get clickbaited, but I’m not. At the end of the day, we’re the show on the court. We’re not necessarily focused on the crowd, things like that. Obviously, we need it. We love it, and we love our fans. But at the end of the day, we have to lock in on our task,” said Oubre Jr.

“We have to figure out our game plan, just have a tight huddle. No matter what, it’s loud. It’s kind of the same no matter who the crowd is cheering for. It’s loud. We have to be focused on the task at hand and just kind of have a short-term memory when it comes to things like that.”

“But at the end of the day, we are home. This is the court that we practice on, we shoot around on, and we’re comfortable here. We just got to go out there and just perform,” concluded Oubre Jr.

The 76ers forward ended the game with 22 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while shooting 7-16 from the field (43.8 FG%) and 2-5 from the three-point line (40.0 3P%).

At the end of Game 2, Oubre Jr. and V.J. Edgecombe got into an intense exchange with Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar Jr. of the Knicks. A few hours after the incident, Oubre Jr. took to social media and responded to the incident.

“Keep that same energy,” he wrote as though he was confident that the 76ers would bounce back when they head to Philadelphia. Unfortunately for him, the 76ers’ fans seemed like a minority in Game 3, despite being at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

 

Even Joel Embiid tried to coldly shut down the impact of a hostile crowd despite being at home on his game tonight. He ended up with 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 7-17 from the field (41.2 FG%).

“I don’t know. I was focused on the game. I really wasn’t paying attention,” said Embiid on his reaction to seeing a hostile crowd at home. The Knicks fans were constantly hurling profanity at the 76ers’ star player and even loudly cheering when he missed a free throw.

 

Kelly Oubre. Jr tried to get into the Knicks’ heads by mocking Jalen Brunson’s head size and flopping during an offensive foul called against him. This was a reference to his comments earlier in the series where he said Brunson uses his ‘big head’ to flop and draw fouls. But that call was immediately overturned on a challenge by the Knicks, and they emphatically closed out the game.

 

Even at the end of the game, the crowd was cheering extremely loudly when the game was out of the 76ers’ reach, and both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Joel Embiid looked devastated on the bench.

 

After defeating the Celtics in the first round, Embiid had a heartfelt message for the 76ers fans before they came back to Philadelphia.

“I just have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like this was Madison Square Garden East. We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. If you need money, I’ve got you,” said Embiid.

But despite his pleas, it seemed like the Knicks fans had other ideas since Philadelphia is only a two-hour drive from New York. No team has ever completed a comeback from down 0-3 in an NBA playoff series.

If the 76ers want to make history and climb a mountain that is nearly impossible to climb at this point, they need the morale boost that a friendly home crowd brings to their game. Instead of looking at the next four games as a mammoth task, they need to now go one game at a time if they hope to mentally not feel defeated already.

Therefore, I know that Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. hope that in Game 4, the 76ers fans will flood the arena, even if they say that they don’t care about them and can tune them out.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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