Michael Porter Jr.’s Eye-Catching Photo With Two Women Goes Viral: “This Man Is Inspirational”

Michael Porter Jr. continues to become one of the NBA’s biggest off-court headline magnets, and his latest viral moment had social media completely losing it after photos surfaced from a star-packed Cinco De Mayo dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE JULIA (@sophiejulia)

Porter attended a dinner hosted by the Table for Twenty supper club alongside a massive celebrity group that included Liv Grivas, Sophie Julia, Brittany Morgan Williams, Trey Murphy III, Morgan Riddle, Mike Majlak, Joe Burrow, Nina Dobrev, Conor Dwyer, and several influencers and creators.

But one specific photo stole the internet’s attention.

MPJ is really living his best life in NYC. pic.twitter.com/AKe7Ysh3Mg — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) May 7, 2026

The image showed Porter sitting between two women during the dinner, instantly triggering hundreds of reactions online. Fans flooded social media with jokes and memes after the picture spread across X and Instagram.

“This man is inspirational,” one viral comment read.

Another fan joked, “I ain’t never wished I was another n***a in my life, but this man is inspirational.”

Others piled on with reactions like:

“Wins in life. Flops on the court.”

“They’re melting for him in that pic.”

“N***a was wit Suni Lee and Ice Spice bout a week ago too.”

“That’s not MPJ, that’s podcast Porter Jr.”

“Ts not fair bro.”

“Mpj you dawg.”

The viral dinner photo added another chapter to what has become a nonstop stretch of headlines surrounding Porter’s personal life.

Recently, actress Madison Pettis went viral after calling Porter a ‘psychopath’ while discussing their brief teenage relationship on a podcast. Porter later responded during an appearance on One Night with Steiny alongside internet personality Celina Powell.

Then came another bizarre twist. Reports recently claimed Porter called the police after Celina Powell allegedly broke into his house and leaked his address on Instagram. According to reports, Porter was forced to move valuables and deal with major privacy concerns after the alleged doxxing incident.

Despite all the off-court chaos, Porter is still coming off the best basketball season of his career. In his first full season with the Brooklyn Nets, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting efficiently from all three levels. Many fans believed he deserved an All-Star selection after carrying Brooklyn offensively for most of the season.

Porter himself even joked recently that Adam Silver may still be ‘salty’ over the infamous incident where Porter accidentally leaked Silver’s phone number years ago during rookie transition camp. On the basketball side, Porter has also stayed vocal lately. He admitted he was cheering for the Minnesota Timberwolves against his former Denver Nuggets team during their playoff series, saying he almost felt like a hater watching from afar.

He also recently discussed what went wrong for Cam Thomas in Brooklyn and Milwaukee after Thomas struggled badly and was eventually waived.

As for the women in the viral Cinco De Mayo photo, both have massive online followings themselves.

Sophie Julia first became widely known through her work with Barstool Sports, where she built a strong online following as a host, content creator, and social media personality. She gained popularity through her athlete lifestyle series ‘The Life,’ which gave fans behind-the-scenes looks into the homes, routines, and personalities of professional athletes in an MTV Cribs-style format.

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Meanwhile, Olivia Grivas, better known online as Liv Grivas, has become one of the more recognizable fashion and luxury lifestyle influencers among younger social media audiences. Based between Sydney and London, Liv built her audience through high-end fashion content, travel photography, beauty collaborations, and luxury brand partnerships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liv Grivas (@oliviagrivas)

At this point, Porter’s offseason almost feels bigger than basketball itself. Between podcast clips, relationship drama, viral stories, celebrity dinners, and social media chaos, he has become one of the NBA’s most talked about personalities even when games are not being played.