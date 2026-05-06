Michael Porter Jr. finally responded to actress Madison Pettis calling him a ‘psychopath,’ and he did it in classic Michael Porter Jr. fashion, laughing the whole thing off while joking that she was ruining his dating chances.

Appearing on One Night with Steiny alongside internet personality Celina Powell, Porter addressed Pettis’ viral podcast comments for the first time.

Michael Porter Jr.: “Let me address this real quick on here, bro. You see that? You see that? What’s her name? Call me a psychopath.”

Celina Powell: “Yo, that little b***h raised me. What the f**k? She was on Game Plan. I love that movie. You dated her when?”

Michael Porter Jr.: “Like when I was 16, 17.”

Celina Powell: “Why did she call you a psychopath?”

Michael Porter Jr.: “We dated for what, three months? And nothing happened.”

Celina Powell: “How did you meet her? Give us a rundown.”

Michael Porter Jr.: “Me and her met because Stephen Curry, it was my birthday, and I was at his camp. He posted a selfie saying, happy birthday, Mike. Gave me a shoutout on Instagram. I got tons of followers from Stephen Curry. This was back when Instagram first started. I think she saw that and DM’d me saying, happy birthday. I didn’t see it for a while because I was getting a lot of DMs.”

“Then I came across her page, looked at my DMs, and she had messaged me. So we started DMing and talking. Then we dated for like three or four months when I was 17. I don’t know why 10 years later she’s getting on a podcast talking about, he’s a psychopath. She’s scaring all the jawns away.”

The comments instantly went viral online, especially because Porter has already become one of the NBA’s most talked-about personalities off the court. Between podcast clips, dating takes, and random viral moments, he consistently ends up trending for something beyond basketball.

Recently, Porter was also involved in another bizarre incident involving Celina Powell herself. Reports claimed Porter called the police after Powell allegedly broke into his house and leaked his address on Instagram. The situation forced him to move valuables and deal with security concerns after his private information spread online.

Despite all the chaos surrounding his personal life, Porter is still coming off the best season of his NBA career.

In his first year with the Brooklyn Nets, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while emerging as one of the league’s most efficient high-volume scorers. Many fans believed he deserved an All-Star selection after finally putting together a healthy and dominant season.

Still, Porter’s off-court headlines continue following him almost as much as his basketball production.

As for Pettis, she has largely stayed quiet since her original comments blew up online. But Porter’s response made one thing clear. He is not losing sleep over it. If anything, he seems more amused that a three-month teenage relationship from nearly 10 years ago is suddenly becoming NBA gossip in 2026.