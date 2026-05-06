Nets Reportedly Hesitant To Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo Due To Concerns Over His Brothers Taking Roster Spots

Giannis Antetokounmpo might finally become available this summer, but the Nets have reservations about trading for him.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have long been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks might finally be ready to trade their superstar forward this offseason. That would lead one to believe the Nets would make an all-out push to land Giannis, but NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson revealed on the Big Shot Bob Podcast that they aren’t chomping at the bit.

“The thing that Giannis wants, one is creative control, two a family atmosphere,” Robinson said. “You talk to Brooklyn, Brooklyn has the assets to make it happen. But from my conversations with Brooklyn, their hesitation is this is New York, and the family atmosphere and the things that he wants, like bringing his brothers with him, it’s not going to happen.”

This would be an interesting reason to pass on Giannis. It’s not as if the Nets, who finished 20-62 this season, are overflowing with talent at the moment.

You understand a team not wanting to have players who aren’t really going to contribute, but the Nets should be doing whatever they can to get in a player of Giannis’ caliber. They have missed the playoffs three years in a row now, and as things stand, you’d give them no chance of ending that streak next season.

Having Thanasis Antetokounmpo as basically the 15th man on the roster and Alex Antetokounmpo on a two-way deal, which was the case with the Bucks this season, isn’t exactly going to cripple the Nets. If Giannis is open to being traded to Brooklyn, the front office should go for it. You’re talking about someone who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26.

Players like Giannis do not grow on trees, and you do not pass up opportunities to acquire them. We have put together two mock trades that see the Nets land the two-time MVP.

There will be plenty of competition for Giannis’ services if the Bucks make him available. Co-owner Wes Edens has said that if the 31-year-old doesn’t agree to an extension in the offseason, then he will be traded.

Giannis can become a free agent in 2027 by opting out of his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, and the Bucks would not want to risk losing him for nothing. Trading the 10-time All-Star is something they would have never wanted to do, but it’s better than him leaving in free agency.

A bidding war breaking out would ease the blow for the Bucks and, as mentioned earlier, there would be no shortage of suitors. The Portland Trail Blazers, under new ownership, will reportedly push hard for Giannis. The Los Angeles Lakers are said to be planning on pursuing him as well, and we can go on and on listing teams.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation pans out. Here’s hoping Giannis ends up on a contender, as we all want to see him play in high-stakes playoff games.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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