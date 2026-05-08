Knicks Dismantle 76ers To Take 3-0 Lead: 4 Reasons For Game 3 Win

The New York Knicks are now just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and the vibes have never been so immaculate. Following their series win over the Atlanta Hawks in round one, New York has made easy work of the 76ers over the past three games, taking a decisive 3-0 lead that has the city buzzing with excitement.

Tonight was their latest masterpiece, and it came in the form of a 108-94 victory with a balanced spread of contributions. As usual, Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, zero steals, and zero rebounds on 50.0% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three. Mikal Bridges, meanwhile, put up 23 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and zero blocks on 57.1% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three.

For the 76ers, scoring was much harder to come by. No player crossed 20 points, but Kelly Oubre Jr. came the closest with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 43.8% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three. Joel Embiid was next with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 41.2% shooting (0-4 from three). At point guard, Tyrese Maxey dropped 17 points, two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 66.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three.

In a game where the pressure was all on the home team, you would have expected them to come out with a little more urgency. Initially, Paul George was really the only one who showed up ready to play, but when he disappeared in the second half, it only slowed the offense even further. Overall, the Knicks were a step ahead for the entire night, capitalizing on a 19-8 run down the stretch that ultimately decided the game. While many factors played a role, several stood out as the biggest difference-makers.

1. Jalen Brunson Was The Best Player On The Court

Between guys like Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Karl-Anthony Towns, this series is nothing short of star-studded. Still, it was Jalen Brunson who separated himself from the field tonight, just like he did in the previous game. On a night where his starting center went for just eight points (on 37.5% shooting), Brunson carried the Knicks on his back with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three. He was +13 in 38 minutes, leading both teams in scoring.

His best moment came during that major run in the fourth quarter, when he contributed nine of the Knicks’ final 19 points. As the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year in 2024-25, Brunson showed us why he’s still New York’s go-to option down the stretch. With eight free throws and three three-pointers, his shots were coming from all over the court, reflecting a scorer who’s comfortable and confident getting to his spots. If Brunson keeps playing at this level, the Knicks could be borderline unstoppable.

2. The Bench Showed Out

If there’s one category the Knicks dominated tonight, it’s bench scoring. The 76ers had only two players get major minutes off the bench, resulting in just eight points. It put all the pressure on the starters to get the job done, and they all played heavy minutes that wore them down as the night went on. Meanwhile, for the Knicks, multiple players stepped up to lead the second unit. Landry Shamet finished as the top bench scorer, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 83.3% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three.

Besides Shamet’s scoring, Mitchell Robinson provided key defensive resistance under the rim. He was not afraid to challenge Joel Embiid, who was held to 18 points on 41.2% shooting. He also secured six rebounds, ensuring the Knicks never lost their edge on the glass. Finally, there’s Jordan Clarkson. While he only scored four points, he had his fingerprints all over the game with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 66.7% shooting.

3. Championship Defense Strikes Again

The Knicks were shooting the ball well today, and it opened up the rest of the court for them. Even so, it was their defense that widened the gap and prevented a last-minute comeback from the Sixers. Their active hands and constant defensive pressure forced 11 turnovers from Philly, but they were even more effective with their mission to contest shots. All night, the Knicks played tough and physical on the ball, bullying the 76ers as they imposed their will and dictated the pace. By the end, they managed to shoot just 42.9% from the field (and 28.1% from three).

The 76ers tried several plays to generate a rhythm, but the Knicks broke it down every time, leading to poor shots that threw the whole team off balance. In the end, this defensive performance was nothing we hadn’t already seen from the Knicks this postseason, but their consistency has become a major story in light of their sixth straight playoff win.

4. Massive Rebounding Differential

The Knicks didn’t have OG Anunoby in this game, leaving them vulnerable in the frontcourt, and especially on the wing. With New York being forced into a smaller rotation, it was a perfect setup for the 76ers to dominate the paint and gobble up second-chance opportunities. Instead, the Knicks’ depth and game plan prevailed, resulting in a major 49-33 rebounding advantage that kept the 76ers in check.

The hero for the Knicks in this category was Josh Hart, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting (0-4 shooting from three). As usual, his effort on the boards was unmatched, setting an example for his teammates that clearly made an impact. For Philadelphia, the Knicks’ size, strength, and determination were simply impossible to contain, and it goes to show how far they really are from competing with the likes of the Knicks or Pistons.