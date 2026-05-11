4 Key Takeaways After Timberwolves Even Series Against Spurs After Wemby’s Ejection

The Minnesota Timberwolves responded in a big way on Sunday night, surviving a physical battle to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 114-109 and even the series at 2-2. After getting embarrassed in Game 3, Minnesota came out with far more urgency and toughness, leaning on Anthony Edwards’ superstar brilliance and a dominant rebounding effort to avoid falling into a dangerous 3-1 hole.

The turning point of the game came early when Victor Wembanyama was ejected after just 12 minutes following a flagrant foul sequence involving an elbow to Naz Reid. Before exiting, Wembanyama had already collected four rebounds and altered several shots defensively, and he seemed to be ready to take the game over.

The Timberwolves capitalized immediately with the big man out, attacking the paint and controlling the glass for the rest of the night. Now the series shifts into a best-of-three scenario, and momentum suddenly feels a little different.

Minnesota regained confidence behind Edwards’ explosive performance, while San Antonio will face major questions about composure and offensive consistency after wasting strong outings from De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Here are four key takeaways from an exciting Game 4.

1. Anthony Edwards Completely Took Over The Game

Finally, a superstar performance that reminds us why Anthony Edwards is viewed as one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars. Edwards finished with 36 points on 13-22 shooting while knocking down three triples and attacking the Spurs relentlessly whenever Minnesota needed offense.

Every time San Antonio threatened to seize momentum, Edwards answered with another difficult bucket or aggressive drive to the rim. He picked his spots beautifully, got downhill consistently, and punished smaller defenders in isolation situations.

The Spurs simply had no answer once he found his rhythm. His energy also lifted the entire team emotionally after the ugly Game 3 loss.

Minnesota played with far more confidence when Edwards attacked aggressively, and his clutch play in the fourth quarter brought the game back when it seemed like the Spurs were running away with the game and the series.

2. Wembanyama’s Ejection Changed Everything

The game completely shifted once Victor Wembanyama exited after only 12 minutes. Even though he scored just four points, his presence alone changes how opponents attack the basket and organize offensively. Minnesota immediately became more aggressive inside once they realized the elite rim protection was gone.

San Antonio also lost its emotional anchor. His absence left the Spurs without their defensive identity for most of the night.

The Spurs still competed admirably behind Fox and Castle, but the ejection clearly disrupted their rhythm. Their ball movement slowed down, the defense became less intimidating, and Minnesota dominated key rebounding stretches that likely would have looked very different with Wembanyama on the floor.

3. Minnesota Finally Won The Battle On The Glass

After getting bullied physically in previous games, the Timberwolves responded with a much stronger effort on the boards. Minnesota outrebounded San Antonio 49-41 and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, creating several crucial second-chance opportunities throughout the game.

Rudy Gobert played a massive role in that department with 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Naz Reid added nine rebounds off the bench, while Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels combined for 14 more. Minnesota’s size advantage finally became a factor after barely impacting the series earlier.

Those extra possessions mattered enormously in a five-point game. Even when the Timberwolves struggled offensively for stretches, their ability to extend possessions prevented San Antonio from gaining full control. The rebounding edge also helped neutralize the Spurs’ fast breaks, which had destroyed Minnesota in previous games.

4. Stephon Castle Continues To Look Fearless On The Playoff Stage

Even in defeat, Stephon Castle continues to look like one of the breakout stars of the postseason. The youngster finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists while playing with incredible confidence against a veteran Minnesota defense.

Castle attacked the basket aggressively all night and never looked overwhelmed by the playoff atmosphere. His poise has been remarkable throughout the series, especially considering the pressure placed on him with Wembanyama exiting early.

The Spurs may have lost Game 4, but Castle’s production remains one of the biggest long-term positives from this playoff run. His two-way versatility, physicality, and fearlessness suggest San Antonio has another star next to Wembanyama moving forward.