Lakers vs. Thunder Game 4 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

At Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 11, at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Lakers play for their season against the Thunder. The series is 3-0. The Thunder have won by 18, 18, and 23 points. The total margin is 59 points in three games. There is no soft way to frame it. The Lakers have not been close enough for long enough.

Game 3 was another clear example. The Lakers led 59-57 at halftime, then lost the second half 74-49. The Thunder won 131-108, shot 56.4% from the field, made 17 threes, and scored 30 points off 17 Lakers turnovers. Ajay Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and nine assists. Chet Holmgren had 18 points and nine rebounds. The Thunder are now 7-0 in the playoffs.

The Lakers got 21 points from Rui Hachimura, 19 points, six rebounds, and eight assists from LeBron James, and 17 points and nine assists from Austin Reaves. Those numbers are not bad. They are just not enough. The Thunder have too much depth, too much speed, and too many ways to win the non-LeBron minutes.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Out (left hamstring strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ best advantage is still James. That is basic, but it is true. He had 19 points and eight assists in Game 3, and he is still the only Lakers player who can control pace, create advantages, and read the Thunder’s help defense with enough speed. The problem is the workload. Without Doncic, every good Lakers possession needs too much from James or Reaves.

Game 4 has to be slower. The Lakers cannot run with the Thunder. They lost the third quarter 33-20 in Game 3 and have been outscored 92-61 in third quarters through the series. That is not random. The Thunder increase ball pressure after halftime, attack early in transition, and make the Lakers play with tired legs.

The Lakers need better shot discipline. In Game 3, they scored 108 points, but the turnovers destroyed the game. The Thunder scored 30 points off giveaways. That is almost one-third of their scoring. The Lakers can survive poor shooting for stretches. They cannot survive live-ball turnovers against Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell, Wallace, and Holmgren.

Hachimura is one of the few real positives. He had 21 points in Game 3 and has given the Lakers efficient frontcourt scoring. His size matters because the Thunder can switch smaller guards onto him. The Lakers need to use him early, not only as a weak-side shooter.

Reaves also has to be cleaner. He had 17 points and nine assists in Game 3, but the Thunder bothered his handle in the third quarter. James and Reaves combined for only one field goal and four turnovers in that period. If that happens again, the series ends.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the advantage because they are winning every important layer. They are winning the score, the depth battle, the third quarters, and the turnover game. They have scored 108, 125, and 131 points in the series. The Lakers have scored 90, 107, and 108. That is a clear offensive gap.

Mitchell is the biggest change from normal scouting. The Lakers can prepare for Gilgeous-Alexander. They can prepare for Holmgren. They cannot survive Mitchell giving the Thunder 24 points and 10 assists. In Game 3, he scored 18 points in the second half and helped break the game open. The Thunder did not need a 40-point night from Gilgeous-Alexander. That is the problem for the Lakers.

Holmgren is also controlling the interior matchup. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in Game 3 after strong Games 1 and 2. He spaces the floor, protects the rim, and gives the Thunder a clean defensive answer when the Lakers try to play through the middle. If Deandre Ayton stays close to the paint, Holmgren can shoot. If Ayton steps out, the Thunder attack behind him.

The Thunder’s third-quarter dominance is the biggest tactical point. They are not just starting games well. They are adjusting better after halftime. In Game 3, their ball pressure cut off passing lanes, their role players hit open threes, and their pace increased. The Lakers looked slow after the break again. That is a coaching and personnel issue.

The Thunder also have a clean closing formula. Gilgeous-Alexander can attack in isolation. Mitchell can run second-side actions. Holmgren can screen, pop, and protect. Wallace and Joe can defend and shoot. Even without Williams, the Thunder have enough creation and enough spacing.

X-Factors

Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ biggest X-factor. He had 17 points and nine assists in Game 3, but the efficiency and ball security have to improve. The Lakers need 24-28 points from him in Game 4. They also need fewer loose passes. If Reaves cannot punish the Thunder when they load up on James, the Lakers have no second scoring engine.

Rui Hachimura has to stay aggressive. His 21 points in Game 3 were important, but the Lakers need the same production with more defensive force. He has to score against switches, hit open threes, and rebound. The Lakers cannot get only offense from him.

Luke Kennard is another key number piece. The Lakers need shooting. That is his role. If Kennard does not hit early threes, the Thunder will keep shrinking the floor around James and Reaves. The Lakers need 10-15 points from him to keep Game 4 alive.

Ajay Mitchell is now a major Thunder X-factor. His Game 3 line was 24 points and 10 assists. He had nine points and three assists with zero turnovers in the third quarter, the stretch that changed the game. If he gives the Thunder another clean guard game, the Lakers will not have enough perimeter defense.

Chet Holmgren is the frontcourt X-factor. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in Game 3. His value is not only scoring. He forces the Lakers into bad spacing decisions. If he hits threes, Ayton has to leave the rim. If Ayton stays back, Holmgren gets clean looks. That matchup favors the Thunder right now.

Isaiah Joe also matters. The Thunder’s third-quarter push in Game 3 included key three-point shooting from Joe, and that spacing makes the Lakers’ defense stretch too far. If Joe hits two or three threes again, the Thunder can end this early.

Prediction

The Lakers should start with urgency. James will not let them play soft in an elimination game. Reaves and Hachimura can score enough to keep the first half close. But the same problem remains. The Thunder are deeper, faster, and more stable after halftime.

The Lakers need a low-turnover game, a big James night, strong Reaves scoring, and better bench production. That is too much to ask against a Thunder team that has won seven straight playoff games and has already dominated this matchup six times this season, including regular season and playoffs.

Prediction: Thunder 119, Lakers 106