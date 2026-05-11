Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 4 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Rocket Arena gets Game 4 on Monday, May 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Cavaliers down 2-1 against the Pistons. The series is alive again after the Cavaliers won Game 3, 116-109, but the pressure is still clear. A win ties the series. A loss sends them back on the road down 3-1.

Game 3 was the first time the Cavaliers looked stable late. Donovan Mitchell had 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 13-of-24 shooting. James Harden added 19 points and seven assists. The difference was the final three minutes. Harden hit three late shots, Max Strus made the key steal and go-ahead layup, and the Cavaliers finally closed a game with better execution.

The Pistons still had enough to win. Cade Cunningham posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but he also had eight turnovers. Tobias Harris scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The issue was late ball security, not total offense. Cunningham had three turnovers in a short fourth-quarter stretch, and the Cavaliers punished them.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

No players listed.

Pistons

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (adductor injury)

Caris LeVert: Questionable (right heel contusion)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers have the advantage because Game 3 showed their offense can still reach a higher level. They scored 101 points in Game 1, 97 in Game 2, then 116 in Game 3. That is the trend they needed. The ball moved better. Mitchell attacked earlier. Harden played with more control. Allen gave them better screening and interior finishing.

The first Game 4 adjustment is the same: get downhill before the Pistons load the floor. Mitchell was strong because he did not settle. He took contact, got to the line, and added 10 rebounds. That matters. The Cavaliers need him as a full-pressure player, not only a pull-up scorer.

Harden’s late-game play is the biggest change. In the first two games, his decision-making was a problem. In Game 3, he had only three turnovers and nine fourth-quarter points. He hit a runner, a step-back jumper, and a step-back three in the final 90 seconds. If Harden gives them that level again, the Cavaliers have a real second closer next to Mitchell.

Jarrett Allen also has to stay involved. Allen scored 18 points in Game 3, his best scoring game of the series. The Cavaliers need that roll pressure because it forces Duren to defend vertically and stops the Pistons from loading every body toward Mitchell and Harden.

The Cavaliers also have a clean injury report. That matters in a tight series. The Pistons have two questionable rotation guards. The Cavaliers should use that depth edge, push tempo after stops, and make the Pistons guard more actions before Cunningham can control the game.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons still lead the series. That is the first point. They won the first two games, and even in Game 3, they erased a 17-point deficit before losing late. The Cavaliers played their best game of the series and still needed late Harden shot-making to survive.

Cunningham remains the main advantage. His 27-10-10 Game 3 line was strong, even with the turnovers. Through this series, the Cavaliers have not taken him out of the offense. They have only forced some mistakes late. That is important. If Cunningham cuts the turnovers from eight to four, the Pistons’ Game 4 path becomes very strong.

Harris is the second piece. He has scored at least 20 points in seven straight playoff games, and Game 3 was another efficient night. He had 21 points and five rebounds, hit 2-of-3 from three, and gave the Pistons a stable second option. The Cavaliers still do not have a clean matchup for him.

The Pistons also have the better physical identity. Ausar Thompson, Duren, Harris, and Cunningham keep games heavy. They force contact. They attack the glass. They make the Cavaliers finish possessions uncomfortably. The issue in Game 3 was not effort. It was execution.

The three-point line is another major trend. The better three-point shooting team has won every game in the series. The Pistons shot 38.5% and 50.0% from three in the first two games, then missed 13 straight threes in Game 3 before closing 7-of-10 from deep. Game 4 may again come down to which team gets cleaner rhythm threes.

X-Factors

Evan Mobley is a major Cavaliers X-factor. He had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in Game 3. That is good, but not dominant. The Cavaliers need more force from him as a rebounder and short-roll passer. If Mobley is only a support piece, the offense becomes too guard-heavy.

Max Strus matters because his role is bigger than scoring. He had only seven points in Game 3, but his steal and layup with 2:28 left changed the game. Still, the Cavaliers need shooting from him. If Strus makes two or three early threes, the Pistons cannot help as much on Mitchell drives.

Duncan Robinson is the Pistons’ key spacing piece. When he is making shots, Cunningham has more space to attack. When he is quiet, the Cavaliers can shrink the floor and send more help. Robinson’s late airball after Harden’s contest was one of the last possessions of Game 3. He has to respond in Game 4.

Jalen Duren has to be better on the glass. He had only four rebounds in Game 3, while Allen gave the Cavaliers stronger rim pressure. Duren had 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in Game 1. The Pistons need something closer to that version.

Paul Reed is also worth watching. He had 11 points in 10 minutes in Game 3 and gave the Pistons energy when the game needed it. If Duren is not controlling the paint, Reed may deserve more minutes.

Prediction

The Cavaliers should tie the series. They are home, healthy, and finally found a late-game structure with Mitchell and Harden. The Pistons will be difficult again because Cunningham and Harris give them enough creation, but the Cavaliers’ Game 3 response looked more repeatable than random.

The biggest number is turnovers. If Cunningham has another high-turnover game, the Pistons lose. If Harden protects the ball again, the Cavaliers win. I trust the Cavaliers’ shot creation and home shooting more in Game 4.

Prediction: Cavaliers 110, Pistons 105