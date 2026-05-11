Bucks Owner Allegedly Blackmailed By Chinese-Born Divorcée Who Demanded Half His Fortune

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens reportedly became the target of a shocking federal extortion case involving alleged blackmail demands exceeding $1 billion.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Bucks Owner Allegedly Blackmailed By Chinese-Born Divorcée Who Demanded Half His Fortune
Credit: Fadeaway World

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens has reportedly become the center of a shocking federal extortion case after prosecutors alleged a Chinese-born divorcée demanded more than $1 billion following a brief sexual relationship.

According to reports, Edens was identified as the unnamed ‘Victim 1’ in a federal blackmail case involving Changli Luo, also known as Sophia Luo. Prosecutors allege Luo launched a months-long campaign threatening to release explicit videos and images unless Edens paid massive sums of money. At one point, prosecutors claim she demanded $1.215 billion, which was reportedly close to half of Edens’ estimated $2.5 billion net worth.

Edens, 64, is one of the most powerful owners in sports and finance. He co-founded Fortress Investment Group, serves as chairman of New Fortress Energy, and also owns part of English Premier League club Aston Villa. He became part of the Bucks ownership group in 2014 and helped oversee the franchise’s 2021 NBA championship run led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Federal prosecutors allege the situation began after Luo contacted Edens through LinkedIn in 2022, shortly after his divorce. The pair later met in New York and reportedly had sex at Luo’s Manhattan apartment in June 2023. Prosecutors claim Luo later sent emotional messages professing love before things allegedly escalated into threats and demands after Edens stopped responding.

According to court filings, Luo allegedly threatened to contact Edens’ family, business associates, investors, and media outlets while claiming hidden cameras inside her apartment captured everything. Prosecutors also allege she accused Edens of misconduct and demanded public apologies alongside enormous financial compensation.

The case became even more bizarre after FBI agents reportedly searched Luo’s apartment and allegedly discovered hidden phones inside a laundry basket and even a box of sanitary pads. Prosecutors claim some devices contained explicit material, including edited pornographic images with Edens’ face allegedly superimposed onto another man’s body.

Edens reportedly agreed to a $6.5 million settlement during mediation in hopes of preventing public embarrassment and protecting his family. Prosecutors claim Luo later attempted to renegotiate the settlement after allegedly discovering she had contracted HPV, eventually demanding over $1 billion.

Luo has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including blackmail and destruction of records. She was arrested at JFK Airport while allegedly attempting to board a flight to China and remains under home detention on a $500,000 bond awaiting trial later this year.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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