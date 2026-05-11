6 Key Takeaways After Cavaliers Take Control Against Pistons Behind Mitchell Masterclass

The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered their most complete performance of the series on Monday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons 112-103 behind sensational offense from Donovan Mitchell, who tied the record for most points in the second half of a playoff game.

Mitchell completely took over offensively, pouring in 43 points (39 in the second half) while repeatedly torching Detroit in isolation and late-clock situations. But this win was about more than just star power.

The Cavaliers defended at a much higher level, with Evan Mobley, in particular, dominant on defense and completely altering the game around the basket. Detroit still had strong moments offensively, especially from Caris LeVert and Cade Cunningham, but the Pistons simply could not match Cleveland’s composure late in the game.

The Cavaliers now appear to have regained momentum in the series, while Detroit suddenly faces difficult questions as they head into Game 5.

1. Donovan Mitchell Delivered A True Superstar Performance

This was exactly the type of performance Cleveland needed from Donovan Mitchell. He finished with 43 points, 13 made field goals, and 13 made free throws while carrying the Cavaliers offense from start to finish. Every time Detroit threatened to regain momentum, Mitchell answered with a massive shot or aggressive attack to the basket.

What made the performance even more impressive was how efficient and controlled he remained despite massive defensive attention. Mitchell consistently manipulated switches, attacked mismatches, and punished Detroit’s perimeter defenders whenever they gave him space.

The Cavaliers have searched for consistent offensive leadership throughout this postseason, and Mitchell took over. Cleveland simply does not win this game without him playing at an All-NBA level.

2. Evan Mobley Completely Dominated Defensively

Evan Mobley may have only scored 17 points, but his defensive impact was arguably just as important as Mitchell’s scoring. Mobley finished with five blocks, three steals, and altered countless other shots around the rim as Detroit struggled to finish comfortably in the paint.

His versatility was on full display throughout the night. Detroit repeatedly hesitated attacking the interior once Mobley established his presence defensively.

The Cavaliers looked far more connected defensively whenever Mobley was controlling the back line. After Mitchell’s scoring, Mobley’s impact was absolutely critical.

3. James Harden Controlled The Entire Tempo

Even though James Harden shot just 5-14 from the field, he quietly orchestrated the entire offense brilliantly. Harden finished with 24 points and 11 assists while constantly putting Detroit’s defense into difficult decisions in pick-and-rolls.

Whenever the Pistons trapped Mitchell or overloaded toward the ball, Harden punished them with smart passing and patient playmaking. His chemistry with Jarrett Allen and Mobley created several easy scoring opportunities when momentum started to shift.

Perhaps most importantly, Harden kept the game under control late. That veteran composure became a major difference in winning time as he fed off Mitchell.

4. Detroit’s Turnovers Completely Crushed Them

The Pistons played well offensively overall, shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.5% from three, but their 20 turnovers completely destroyed their chances of winning. Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson alone combined for nine turnovers.

Cleveland aggressively attacked passing lanes and forced Detroit into uncomfortable half-court possessions all night. The Cavaliers recorded 11 steals and repeatedly converted mistakes into momentum-shifting scoring runs.

Against a veteran playoff team, those errors become impossible to overcome. Detroit generated enough offense to stay competitive, but constantly giving Cleveland extra possessions made the margin for error far too small.

5. Caris LeVert Gave Detroit A Massive Spark Off The Bench

One of the biggest positives for Detroit was the aggressive scoring punch provided by Caris LeVert. The veteran guard exploded for 24 points on 10-16 shooting and was arguably the Pistons’ best offensive player for long stretches.

LeVert attacked Cleveland’s second unit relentlessly and consistently created offense when Detroit’s starters stalled. His shot creation helped keep the game close entering the fourth quarter and gave the Pistons much-needed energy offensively.

Detroit desperately needed secondary scoring outside of Cade Cunningham, and LeVert delivered exactly that. Without his production off the bench, this game likely turns into a blowout much earlier.

6. Cleveland Won Despite Poor Shooting

One of the most encouraging signs for Cleveland is that they won comfortably despite shooting only 43.6% from the field and 34.1% from three. Earlier in the series, inefficient offensive nights usually resulted in losses. This time, the Cavaliers compensated in several other areas.

They dominated the free-throw battle, making 30-34 attempts compared to Detroit’s 9-12. That gap alone created an enormous scoring advantage. Cleveland also protected the rim far better, blocked eight shots, and played with significantly more defensive discipline.

If the Cavaliers begin shooting more efficiently from deep while maintaining this level of defense, the series could quickly swing fully in their favor moving forward.