Sacramento Kings Could Begin Full Fire Sale With 6 Players On Trade Block

The Sacramento Kings are drifting toward a crossroads that no franchise enjoys, and with the trade deadline approaching, league executives believe a full teardown is firmly on the table. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Sacramento is open to moving Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and Dennis Schroder.

The standings explain the urgency. The Sacramento Kings sit 14th in the Western Conference at 12–34, buried well outside the playoff picture with no realistic path to recovery. This roster was built to compete now, not to bottom out. Instead, it has stalled completely, leaving the front office with a harsh choice: cling to a broken core or cash in before asset value erodes further.

When six rotation-level players are suddenly available, it is no longer about tweaking the edges. It is about pulling the plug.

1. Domantas Sabonis

Everything starts with Sabonis. At 29, he remains the most accomplished player on the roster and the clearest franchise-level trade chip. He is averaging 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field, numbers that still make him one of the league’s most productive interior hubs when healthy.

The complication is contractual. Sabonis is in year two of a four-year, $186 million deal, meaning any acquiring team must be comfortable committing long term. That narrows the market to contenders or near-contenders willing to reshape their identity around a skilled, physical big. The Memphis Grizzlies have been loosely linked as a potential landing spot, with speculative talk around a Ja Morant-centered framework. Whether that specific scenario materializes or not, Sabonis represents Sacramento’s cleanest path to a major reset.

2. Zach LaVine

LaVine may actually draw the most calls. He is putting up 19.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field and an elite 39.9% from three. For teams desperate for perimeter scoring, that profile is attractive. His contract, though, is massive. LaVine is in year four of a five-year, $215 million deal, earning $47.5 million this season with a $48.9 million player option looming. That creates a fascinating dynamic.

He could be a short-term rental if he opts out, or a long-term gamble if he stays in. The Milwaukee Bucks have been heavily linked as they search for another offensive creator next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, though Giannis’ own uncertain future complicates everything. If Milwaukee hesitates, other contenders will circle.

3. DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan is the most straightforward piece to move. He is averaging 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field, continuing to thrive in his midrange comfort zone. His contract is manageable, with $24.7 million this season and $25.7 million next year in the second year of a three-year, $73.9 million deal.

For teams looking for playoff-caliber shot creation without gutting future flexibility, he makes sense. The Los Angeles Clippers have been mentioned as a possible suitor, particularly if they want another steady scorer who can survive postseason possessions.

4. Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis is the kind of player rebuilding teams hate to lose, but contenders love to acquire. His averages are modest at 5.3 points per game, yet his defensive activity, particularly his 1.1 steals, and his willingness to guard multiple positions make him quite valuable. He is shooting 35.7% from three and costs just $2.3 million this season before hitting free agency.

That contract alone makes him one of the most movable pieces on the roster, with the Lakers linked heavily. Sacramento could easily flip him for draft capital without taking salary back, a classic fire-sale move.

5. Malik Monk

Monk sits in the middle ground. He is averaging 12.3 points while shooting an outstanding 42.2% from deep, providing instant offense and spacing. His deal is not cheap but also not prohibitive. Monk is in year two of a four-year, $77.9 million contract, making $18.7 million this season.

For a contender, that is the price of a high-end sixth man who can swing a playoff game. For Sacramento, it is another long-term commitment that may no longer fit a rebuild timeline.

6. Dennis Schroder

Schroder rounds out the list as a veteran stabilizer. He is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 assists, offering pace, ball pressure, and experience. His three-year, $44.4 million deal pays him $14.1 million this season, a number that is easy to match in trades. For teams needing a secondary ball-handler or playoff insurance at point guard, Schroder is a logical target.

The Kings Are Ready To Hit The Reset Button

Taken together, this is not a soft reset. This is the blueprint of a franchise preparing to strip the roster down to its foundations. Sacramento has tried the middle path, and it has failed. With the standings unforgiving and the Western Conference as deep as ever, the Kings’ best move may be to sell aggressively, accumulate picks, and finally align timeline, contracts, and direction. If all six names truly are available, the fire sale has already begun.