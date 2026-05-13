Gary Vitti: Kobe Bryant Granted 200+ Make-A-Wish Requests Throughout His Career

As a role model to many, Gary Vitti recalled how Kobe Bryant made sure to fulfill the wishes of those in need.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is typically known for his exploits on the basketball court. Widely regarded as one of the best offensive players in NBA history, Bryant’s playing style and mentality served as an inspiration to many of today’s stars.

However, Kobe Bryant’s greatness wasn’t limited to basketball. As a role model to many, Bryant knew the importance of making a good impression. This was made clear by former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, who recalled an interesting tale about Bryant on the “All The Smoke” podcast.

While speaking about Bryant as an individual, Vitti began:

“It was like it was two completely different people. There’s this guy who, on his birth certificate, it said, ‘Kobe Bryant,’ and then there’s this other guy who’s the Black Mamba. It’s really hard to know they come out of the same body because they’re diametrically opposite.”

“Kobe Bryant is like the sweetest, nicest guy you’ve ever met… Probably the prime example of the beauty that’s inside of him is with a Make-A-Wish kid. That would make you cry.”

Vitti noted that almost everybody had a Make-A-Wish kid, including himself. But when addressing the challenges of being with such children and specifically referring to Kobe Bryant’s case, he added:

“Kobe would have spent days and hours with these kids. I mean, he was so good with them. And you could see the love that came out of his heart and their heart.”

“I used to say to him, ‘You know, the rest of the world doesn’t know this about you,'” Vitti continued. “I said, ‘I realized something about you. You’ve got a heart of gold. It’s just surrounded by s–t.'”

Gary Vitti’s final comment on the topic may come across as a joke, but considering the stories about Kobe Bryant’s competitive personality, it may not be the case.

For the most part, Bryant is remembered for his single-minded obsession with perfection, the “Mamba Mentality,” so to speak. While this mentality and approach have become gospel for anyone driven enough to achieve perfection in their field of choice, it is evident that there was much to Kobe Bryant than was publicized.

During his playing days, Bryant was among the most requested athletes by children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. While this would inadvertently demand that Bryant commit a considerable portion of his time toward fulfilling these requests and wishes, it was reported that the Lakers’ superstar showed a genuine commitment to these children, meeting them in an individual, face-to-face setting.

After his tragic passing in January 2020, the Make-A-Wish Foundation revealed that over the course of his 20-year career, Kobe Bryant had fulfilled more than 200 requests, touching the lives of several children with life-threatening illnesses.

Amid the drama and controversy that surrounds his legacy, there was much more to Kobe Bryant that should serve as an inspiration. Having been a champion for many causes after retirement, including the growth of the WNBA, Bryant remains one of the most influential figures in the sport.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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